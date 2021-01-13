Demetrius ‘Big Meech’ Flenory’s Son to Portray Him in Starz’s ‘Black Mafia Family’ Drama

Starz’s “Black Mafia Family” is keeping its casting in the family: The Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson-produced drama has set Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., the son of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, to star on the series as his father, who, along with his brother, built one of the most influential crime families in the country.

Da’Vinchi has been cast as Demetrius’ brother, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, while Wood Harris will take on the recurring role of Pat, a man who gave the Flenory brothers their “first shot in the game.”

The three join previously announced cast members include series regulars Russell Hornsby as Charles Flenory, Steve Harris as Detective Bryant, and Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight recurring as Monique.

Per Starz, “Black Mafia Family” is inspired by the true story of two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in this country. Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory’s charismatic leadership, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory’s business acumen and the fraternal partnership’s vision beyond the drug trade and into the world of Hip Hop would render the brothers iconic on a global level. Their unwavering belief in family loyalty would be the cornerstone of their partnership and the crux of their eventual estrangement. This is a story about love, kinship and capitalism in the pursuit of the American dream.

Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. plays his real-life father, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory. A charming and ambitious Detroit legend-in-the-making, who becomes the face of the operation. Hungry for his slice of the American dream, Meech quickly advances from a corner boy to a mid-level man, who knows when to use the carrot or the stick as he and his brother set out to become the Kings of Detroit.

Da’Vinchi will portray Demetrius’ brother Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, the quiet and calculating brains behind the scene. Terry is torn between two competing identities: being a new father and becoming the first male in their family to graduate high school, or tight-roping as a serendipitous dealer who must protect his brother from himself as well as secure their safety.

Wood Harris, Steve Harris’ brother, is playing Pat, the revered O.G. who gives Meech and Terry their first shot in the game. He instills a family-first attitude that the Flenorys adopt until they begin to outshine their mentor and pursue their own independence.

Starz said Wednesday that Tasha Smith (“Empire,” “Power,” Why Did I Get Married?), who “was instrumental in Demetrius Flenory Jr.’s casting,” will be directing the first episode of “Black Mafia Family” and multiple others.

The series begins filming in Atlanta and Detroit this month.

“Black Mafia Family” will be executive produced by Jackson and writer, executive producer, and Detroit native Randy Huggins (“Star,” “Rebel,” “Power”). Terri Kopp, Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements also serve as executive producers on the series. Starz’ senior vice president of original programming, Kathryn Tyus-Adair, is the executive overseeing “Black Mafia Family” on behalf of Starz. Erin Conroy is the executive overseeing the series on behalf of Lionsgate.

“Black Mafia Family” is produced through Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television in association with Starz and Lionsgate Television.