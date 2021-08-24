Rob Lowe to Host Netflix Comedy Special ‘Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!’ From ‘Black Mirror’ Creators

“Black Mirror” creator Charlie Brooker and his collaborator Annabel Jones have set their next Netflix project: a comedy special about Hollywood clichés, hosted by Rob Lowe.

Launching on the streaming service on Sept. 28, “Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!” is described as “a one-off special featuring some of the most famous films in cinematic history along with a plethora of Hollywood A-Listers, Screenwriters, Academics and Critics as they guide us through the funny, weird and controversial clichés which appear on our cinema screens.”

“Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!” will be led by former Brat Pack member, movie star and “handsome devil” Lowe, who will be wearing a “classic crisp suit” while inviting “viewers to examine the Hollywood clichés filmmakers can’t help but use, time and time again.”

Lowe will have the “help of the experts” to analyze the “origins and evolutions of everything from ‘Walking Away from an Explosion,’ to the ‘Meet-Cute,’ and ‘Females Running in Stilettos’ — there’s also a ‘Wilhelm Scream’ montage for real movie buffs. “

“Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!” is produced by “Black Mirror” team Brooker and Jones’s Broke and Bones production banner. Executive producers include Lowe, Jon Petrie, Brooker and Jones. The comedy special is produced and directed by Sean Doherty, with Alice Mathias and Ricky Kelehar also serving as directors.

The special is Brooker and Jones’ most recent project for Netflix, following last year’s mockumentary “Death to 2020.” Brooker and Jones are best known for being the masterminds behind “Black Mirror,” which was created by Brooker, with Jones serving as his co-showrunner.

We know this is question is going to come up now, so we’ll just answer it: No, we have no update on a sixth season of “Black Mirror” yet. The last new episodes we got were the trio of Season 5 installments in 2019, which followed 2018’s interactive movie “Bandersnatch.” The dark anthology has yet to be renewed for a sixth season at Netflix, and Brooker previously said during the pandemic he doesn’t know if he’s capable of writing a dystopian story at the moment.

“Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!” launches Sept. 28 on Netflix.