‘Black Panther’ Airs With New Chadwick Boseman Tribute on Disney+ (Video)

Any Marvel fans who decided to rewatch “Black Panther” on Disney+ this weekend got an unexpected surprise, as Marvel Studios changed its logo intro into a birthday tribute to the late, great Chadwick Boseman.

The tribute is similar to the one Marvel Studios created for Stan Lee following his passing last year and presented at the opening of “Captain Marvel.” On a purple background, the images of Hulk, Black Widow, Iron Man and Captain America are all changed to Boseman and accompanied with clips of Boseman’s performances as T’Challa in “Captain America: Civil War,” “Black Panther,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.” If you look closely, you can also see that the script pages at the start of the intro are of T’Challa’s speech to the United Nations at the end of “Black Panther.”

Marvel Studios has updated the ‘Black Panther’ intro to include a tribute for Chadwick Boseman 👑 pic.twitter.com/pq0sFf27iD — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) November 29, 2020

Boseman died in September after a long, private battle with colon cancer, having first been diagnosed with the disease in 2016. The sequel to “Black Panther” is set to begin filming next summer and will not cast a replacement for Boseman as T’Challa. Boseman is also expected to receive a posthumous Oscar nomination (or two), having two critically acclaimed performances this year in Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods” as an Army squad leader killed in Vietnam and in his final performance in George C. Wolfe’s adaptation of August Wilson’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” which is set for release on Netflix on Dec. 18.