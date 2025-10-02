‘Black Rabbit’ Holds Off ‘Tulsa King’ at No. 1 on Streaming Top 10 | Chart

One motif running throughout “Black Rabbit” is that people are in a hurry. Characters are always rushing in the suspenseful, twisty Netflix miniseries, moving quickly from point A to point B, hustling to get the money they need, and making hasty decisions that don’t work out in the end.

All of that motion serves the Jude Law and Jason Bateman-led series well, as it tops the Samba TV Wrap report for the second straight week, helping Netflix continue a run of five straight weeks in the top spot.

It comes at a good time, too, as strong competition has emerged. “Tulsa King,” another huge hit from the Paramount+ and Taylor Sheridan team-up, returned on Sept. 21 for its third season, and a full week’s worth of viewership helps the series land in second place this week. The Sylvester Stallone-led series about an exiled mob boss setting up shop in flyover country put up a strong fight, but it wasn’t enough to oust “Black Rabbit.”

The chart has already made stops in New York and Tulsa, Okla., and for third, we’re on to Tall Pines, Vt., the setting of the new Netflix mystery miniseries “Wayward.” Then it’s on to Earth-bound science fiction, as “Alien: Earth” moves up two spots this week. The Hulu series is the only non-Netflix title to top the chart in four months, but it also dropped completely off the chart before returning last week. It finished its first season strong in fourth place.

We’re building up frequent flyer miles as we now head to Ireland for “House of Guinness.” The new Netflix historical drama tells the story of the Guinness family and how they kept their brewing business alive following the death of their beloved patriarch. Keep your passport out because we’re off to South Korea next. Against all odds, the “KPop Demon Hunters” phenomenon rolls on. A ninth-place ranking last week had us wondering if this was the end for the sensational singing supernatural slayers, but the film moves up three spots as it celebrates its lucky 13th-straight week on the chart.

“The Terminal List: Dark Wolf” pops up one spot this week to seventh as it closed out its series with its seventh and final episode on Sept. 24. Back to Tulsa (and back to Hulu) for this week’s eighth entry, the debut of the Hulu/FX series “The Lowdown.” Ethan Hawke stars as an undercover investigator looking to root out corruption in Oklahoma City. Don’t tell him about Stallone.

Let’s stay in the southern part of the country for a minute with “Ruth & Boaz,” another debut for Netflix this week. The film is a modern telling of the Biblical story, set in Atlanta, Ga., and small-town Tennessee. Tyler Perry, no stranger to the streaming chart, is the producer behind the film. For our final entry of the week, we head to Nepal, where Liam Neeson is not to be trifled with in “Ice Road: Vengeance.” The action film falls from second to eighth this week.

If you want a clear sign of fall, you could look at the slowly changing color of the leaves. Or you could cast your eyes on the linear chart, which is in transition.

This week, we say hello again to “The Voice” while bidding farewell to “America’s Got Talent” (NBC clearly plans its programming transitions well). First, “The Voice” debuts in the top spot, along with a second airing in fifth. We expect the singing competition to be near the top of the chart for the duration of its 28th season.

Then we have “America’s Got Talent,” which accounts for three spots (three, four and eight) on our chart this week as the competition wrapped up its 20th season. Singer Jessica Sanchez was the big winner unveiled on Sept. 24.

In the middle of that NBC sandwich is ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” which returned for its 34th season last week.

“Wheel of Fortune” grabs two spots this week at sixth and seventh. “Big Brother” capped off its 27th season with a finale on Sept. 28, helping the long-running reality show crack the chart in number nine. Finally, “The Golden Bachelor” lands in tenth place this week.

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television, sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S. Census.