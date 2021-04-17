Tributes for former Bad Boy Records artist Black Rob poured in on Saturday as the “Whoa!” rapper is being remembered as “one of the great millennium-era crime rap novelists.”

“RIP Black Rob, one of the great millennium-era crime rap novelists, gruff but with Harlem slickness, who endured fire & brimstone to briefly reach the apex, before gravity and the law took hold. Of course, “Whoa,” which owned the world for a full year, the platonic tunnel banger,” wrote legendary rapper Biz Markie.

The former Bad Boy Records artist died Saturday in an Atlanta hospital at age 51. Although the cause of death has not been released, the “Whoa!” rapper has had a series of strokes since 2015 and recently revealed that he had been homeless and suffering from kidney failure

RIP Black Rob, one of the great millennium-era crime rap novelists, gruff but with Harlem slickness, who endured fire & brimstone to briefly reach the apex, before gravity and the law took hold. Of course, "Whoa," which owned the world for a full year, the platonic tunnel banger. pic.twitter.com/MURkLLdFYK — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) April 17, 2021

“Lord knows i tried to get help …… I’m sad to say RIP to Black Rob …..,” wrote Power 105.1’s DJ Self.

“This hit my heart……. we will NEVER forget you brother! RIP BLACK ROB!” wrote singer and songwriter Mario Winans.

And LL Cool J wrote: “Black Rob. A story teller. An MC. a gentleman every time I saw him. Rest in power my brother.”

Black Rob. A story teller. An MC. a gentleman every time I saw him. Rest in power my brother. 🙏🏾♥️ — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) April 17, 2021

Growing up in East Harlem, Ross started rapping when he was around 11 and joined his first rap group, Schizophrenics, at 22. At the time, he went by the name “Bacardi Rob.” He started working with Sean Combs’ Bad Boy label in 1996 and was featured on several of its remixes. His debut album, “Life Story,” was released in 1999 and rose to platinum status. But his landmark hit came the following year with the hit single “Whoa!”

Black Rob has passed away at 51

Sending our prayers and love to his family during this time 🕊🙏🏿 RIP pic.twitter.com/yqjahvoDSC — Power 105.1 (@Power1051) April 17, 2021

damn rest in peace Black Rob. we have to come up with a way to take care of our artists after the industry is done with them. — Open Mike Eagle (@Mike_Eagle) April 17, 2021

R.I.P Black Rob — Lloydbanks (@Lloydbanks) April 17, 2021

THE BLACK ROB GOD BLESS YOU FOREVER BUBBA — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) April 17, 2021

Gone too soon. RIP Black Rob 🙏🏾🕊 Prayers to his friends and family ❤️ #BETRemembers pic.twitter.com/evF5gBnRJS — BET (@BET) April 17, 2021

RIP to one of Bad Boy’s finest, storyteller supreme, Black Rob 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/2h5g7lvQnj — Skyzoo (@skyzoo) April 17, 2021