The Killer/Bitch Ass the Movie

Photo credit: Shane Brown

Is a Movie About a Black Serial Killer Really OK in 2021?

by | April 13, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

“We get caught up in not doing things because of how it is perceived, and that can limit opportunities,” director Bill Posley says

A movie season distinguished by critically acclaimed, Black-themed projects, including “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “One Night in Miami” and “Da 5 Bloods,” appears a fitting tribute to the past year’s national reckoning over institutional racism. But is it OK to make a movie about a Black serial killer right now?

Independent filmmaker Bill Posley is banking on it. Posley is hard at work on post-production for “Bitch Ass the Movie,” a $200,000 horror genre film about a nerdy, almost 300-pound bullied youth who grows up to force his tormentors to play deadly games for their lives.

Become a member to read more.
Diane Haithman

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Americas Most Wanted

Ratings: Fox’s ‘America’s Most Wanted’ Finale Gets Buried Under Singing Competitions
Gundam Movie Jordan Vogt-Roberts

‘Gundam’ Live-Action Film Set at Netflix From ‘Kong: Skull Island’ Director Jordan Vogt-Roberts
Hideki Matsuyama

The Masters Leads CBS to Sunday Victory in Viewers
Kevin James Sean Payton Home Team New Orleans Saints

Kevin James to Play New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton in Netflix Film ‘Home Team’
indies pandemic unhinged marksman

As Most Studios Sit Out the Pandemic, Some Indies Are Scoring Surprise Box Office Hits
dick clark productions amy thurlow

Dick Clark President Accused of Abuse, Inappropriate Language at Previous Job (Exclusive)
Riverdale

Has ‘Riverdale’ Held Up in the Ratings Since the Big Time Jump?
Rebel

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Beats Katey Sagal’s ‘Rebel’ Series Premiere in Ratings
Substack funding

Can Substack Live Up to $650 Million Valuation?
Empty restaurant in Manhattan

How Restaurant Reviews ‘Crumbled’ During Pandemic and Transformed Food Critics’ Role
Netflix Sony

Sony Movies to Stream on Netflix, Not Starz, in New Multiyear Film Deal