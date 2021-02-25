Showtime has found its Barack Obama for the upcoming anthology series “The First Lady.” O-T Fagbenle will portray the 44th president of the United States.

Fagbenle, who is set to appear in Marvel Studios’ upcoming “Black Widow,” will star opposite Viola Davis, who will play Michelle Obama.

Fagbenle joins a cast that includes Gillian Anderson, Michelle Pfeiffer, Aaron Eckhart, Judy Greer, Jayme Lawson, Kristine Froseth and Rhys Wakefield. Anderson will play Eleanor Roosevelt and Pfeiffer will portray Betty Ford. Eckhart will play Gerald Ford, the 38th president.

“The First Lady” is a reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House. Produced by Showtime and Lionsgate Television, the series is executive produced by Cathy Schulman, Viola Davis, Julius Tennon, Andrew Wang, Susanne Bier, Jeff Gaspin and Brad Kaplan. The anthology series was created by author Aaron Cooley, who will write several of the episodes and executive produce.

Barack Obama was most recently portrayed by Kingsley Ben-Adir on another Showtime drama, “The Comey Rule,” which aired last year.

