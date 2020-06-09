All day Wednesday, dozens of prominent Black women in Hollywood, fashion, business, literature and political activism will be taking over the Instagram accounts of white women including Julia Roberts and Elizabeth Warren, as part of the #ShareTheMicNow campaign, which aims to amplify the voices and stories of Black women.
Created by Bozoma Saint John, CMO at Endeavor, fashion designer Stacey Bende, and bestselling writers Luvvie Ajayi Jones and Glennon Doyle, the campaign will see 46 Black women run the accounts of 46 white women. “When the world listens to women, it listens to white women. For far too long, Black women’s voices have gone unheard, even though they’ve been using their voices loudly for centuries to enact change,” #ShareTheMicNow said in a press release. “Today, more than ever, it is NECESSARY that we create a unifying action to center Black women’s lives, stories, and calls to action. We need to listen to Black women.”
Among the participants, acting Planned Parenthood president Alexis McGill Johnson will take over Warren’s account, beauty entrepenuer Kahlana Barfield Brown will take over Roberts’ account, photographer Eunique Jones Gibson will take over Katie Couric’s account, while author Latham Thomas will run Gwyneth Paltrow’s account.
11 Accounts of Overt Racism From 'Day 1 in Trump's America' (Photos)
A Twitter moment titled "Day 1 in Trump's America" slates itself as a collection of tweets about "racist episodes POC [people of color] are facing now that Trump is our President-elect." Here are some of those stories.
These are unfiltered stories people shared, not confirmed by law enforcement or TheWrap. (One false report on Wednesday hurt everyone by giving ammunition to people inclined to deny all accounts of racist attacks.)
Content warning: These are not fun stories, and some contain racial slurs.
"I have a scarf on. Passed by someone on the platform today and he says, 'Your time's up, girlie.'" - Mehreen Kasana
"Today, I was harassed by an older white man who presumed I was Mexican. 'I can't wait until Trump asks us to rape your people and send you back over the biggest damn wall we're going to build. Go back to hell, wet back.' After saying all of that, he threw the water in his cup in my face, gave me the middle finger, and ran off. It took every fiber of my being to hold my tongue and not chase him down. I'm in tears right now. I've never been terrified of being a woman and a minority until today." - Rhio Oracion
"I WAS finally coming to grips with the stupidity of America. But then some off the wall stuff happened that pissed me right back off. So I am downtown and a group of white dudes are looking at a woman wearing a dress standing alone minding her business. We all get on the subway. When she walks past the group, one of the men yells grab her by the pussy. One of the dudes literally then tried to touch the woman inappropriately. The woman yelled and the guys laughed. A group of people and I literally threw the 3 dudes off the subway at the Wood Street. America is really thinking this shit is a joke." - Antwan Legacy Carter
"Black lives don't matter and neither does your votes," was seen spray painted in Durham, NC.
Chris Weatherd found his car vandalized with racial epithets. See the full video here.
A woman walked into her dorm room to find that her roommate had built a makeshift "wall" to separate their two sides. There was a note that read "Hey Maria, Trump won so... here's a little preview of what's to come."
"Can't wait until your 'marriage' is overturned by a real president. Gay families = burn in hell. Trump 2016," photo tweeted by Shaun King.
"Went for a run this morning at 7a. I've been trying to figure out how I feel. CHILDREN high school age screamed at me and told me to go back to AFRICA. CHILDREN people! I'm not throwing a temper tantrum you don't know how it feels to be me if you don't GET how enraged and sad I am right now," tweeted by the woman's friend.
A woman recounts her story of being harassed at a gas station by four white men. One walked over to her and asked: "How scared are you, you black b----? I should just kill you right now, you're a waste of air," and another guy flashed his firearm at her.
A man was followed into a 7-11 by a group of white men asking if he spoke English. They told him "chinks should get out of the country," harassed the 7-Eleven clerk and yelled "white power" on their way out.
"My first racist encounter after our new joke of a president, as I am at Walmart today a woman came up to me and pulled my hijab of [sic] and said 'this is not allowed anymore, so go hang yourself with it around your neck not on your head.' I am traumatized." - Maha Abdul Gawad
