Black Women in Entertainment (BWIE), which began as a mobilization effort for former Vice President Kamala Harris’ 2024 presidential campaign, has launched as a national network centered on supporting and connecting Black women in the entertainment industry, the organization announced Wednesday.

“Today marks one year since I turned inspiration into action,” BWIE founder and communications strategist Evan Seymour, who previously served as the global publicity lead for Apple TV+, said in a social media statement. “After watching the historic Win With Black Women Zoom, I decided to bring together a few of my incredible entertainment industry friends to support then-Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign to serve as leader of our country. We organized in a WhatsApp, and that WhatsApp grew from 10 women into hundreds mobilizing across the country in a matter of days.”

Evan Seymour, founder of Black Women in Entertainment and ERS Communications (Photo courtesy of Black Women in Entertainment)

Black Women in Entertainment (Photo courtesy of Black Women in Entertainment)

Per a statement obtained by TheWrap, BWIE is an “evolution of ‘Black Women in Entertainment for Kamala’ — a 2024 election-year political collective that brought together more than 500 Black women in entertainment to mobilize voter education, support then-Vice President Kamala Harris and amplify Black women’s voices in media and politics.”

Previous supporters of Black Women in Entertainment for Kamala include Debra Martin Chase, Debbie Allen, Yvette Lee Bowser, Robin Thede and more.

As part of its new development, BWIE has a mission to uplift Black women in the industry through acts of service, including hosting virtual and in-person networking events, educational workshops and community-service initiatives. In addition, BWIE seeks to support mutual aid organizations and local grassroots efforts, and its members will offer one another resources in order to create opportunities for mentorship, creative collaboration and professional advancement.

Black Women in Entertainment organization (Photo courtesy of Black Women in Entertainment)

“As powerful as that moment was, what remained after the election was even more important: community,” Seymour said in a Wednesday statement to media. “We wanted to continue building something that celebrated us — not just our labor or influence, but our ideas, joy and creativity.”

She continued: “The call to do something doesn’t end on Election Day. Now, we’re choosing to do something that centers us — our growth, our care and our collective brilliance.”