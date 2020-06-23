Kenya Barris’ ‘#blackAF’ Renewed for Season 2 by Netflix

Kenya Barris’ comedy “#blackAF” has been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix, the streaming service announced Tuesday.

The series, which premiered April 17, stars Barris as a fictionalized version of himself, with “Parks and Recreation” alum Rashida Jones as his wife, Joya.

Loosely inspired by the “black-ish” creator’s “irreverent, highly flawed, unbelievably honest approach to parenting, relationships, race, and culture” the show “flips the script on what we’ve come to expect a family comedy series to be” and “uncovers the messy, unfiltered and often hilarious world of what it means to be a ‘new money’ black family trying to get it right in a modern world where ‘right’ is no longer a fixed concept.”

Also Read: 'Black-ish' Creator Kenya Barris Turns the Camera on Himself in Netflix's '#BlackAF' Trailer (Video)

Kenya and Joya’s children are played by Genneya Walton (“Extant”), Iman Benson (“Suits”), Scarlet Spencer (“Bright”), Justin Claiborne (“Reverie”), Ravi Cabot-Conyers (“Justine,” “The Resident”) and Richard Gardenhire Jr.

Barris and Jones executive produce the show along with Hale Rothstein (“black-ish,” “grown-ish”). The single-camera comedy is produced through Barris’ production company, Khalabo Ink Society.

“#blackAF” is one of 45 titles Netflix included in its “Black Lives Matter” collection of TV series, movies and documentaries, which the streaming service launched following the resurgence of protests against police brutality across the country.

No episode count or premiere date has been set for the show’s second season.