Playwright Stacy Osei-Kuffour, who was a story editor and writer on HBO’s “Watchmen,” will write the script for “Blade” that reboots Marvel’s vampire-hunting hero, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Oscar winner Mahershala Ali is attached to star as the titular character. The franchise previously starred Wesley Snipes, who portrayed the vampire hunter in the 1998 film “Blade,” written by David S. Goyer and directed by Stephen Norrington, as well as “Blade II” in 2002 and “Blade: Trinity” in 2004.

Blade is a half-man, half-vampire who fights to protect the human race, with abilities as a master swordsman and marksman. Created by Marv Wolfman and drawn by penciler Gene Colan, Blade first appeared as a supporting character in 1973 and starred in his own title shortly thereafter.

“Blade” is part of Marvel Studios’ next phase, following the “Infinity Saga” that was announced during Marvel’s Hall H presentation at Comic-Con back in the summer of 2019.

With representation and diversity being a key factor for Marvel, Osei-Kuffour’s hiring comes after a thorough six-month search where Marvel Studios and Ali met with only Black writers. Osei-Kuffour now becomes the first Black female writer to script a Marvel movie. Nia DaCosta, who is set to direct the upcoming “Captain Marvel 2,” is Marvel Studios’ first Black female director.

A fast-rising star, Osei-Kuffour first broke out on “Pen15,” which earned her an Emmy nomination for outstanding writing in a comedy series. Next, she became a staff writer on HBO’s critically acclaimed “Watchmen,” which won a WGA Award for best series. She was also a story editor on the Amazon series “Hunters” and worked on the HBO crime thriller “Run.” Osei-Kuffour has a masters degree from Hunter College and has a background as a poet and playwright.

Stacy Osei-Kuffour is repped by CAA and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.

