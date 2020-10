Blake Griffin Just Got a Prank Show From TruTV

NBA star Blake Griffin is teaming up with truTV to help prank victims enact some sweet revenge.

The WarnerMedia cable network ordered “Double Cross With Blake Griffin,” which will debut in 2021. Per the network’s description, the Detroit Pistons star “conspires with people who are tired of being the victim to help them get some sweet revenge on their unsuspecting prankster – by pulling off the ultimate double cross!”

TruTV is producing this series in consultation with local authorities, the unions and medical experts.

“Growing up, my parents always taught me to stand up for myself. If someone takes your favorite toy, you take it back… And if someone crosses you… you assemble a team of professional actors, concoct an elaborate story, set up twelve hidden cameras and you cross them right back,” said Griffin. “Who knew I’d be hosting a show about it years later! Looking forward to causing some trouble with my friends at truTV and Big Breakfast.”

The series is executive produced by Propagate Content’s comedy-focused company, Big Breakfast. Luke Kelly-Clyne and Kevin Healey will executive produce along with Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens. Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil and Noah Weinstein executive produce for Mortal Media.

“TruTV has perfected the art of the good-natured prank, and Double Cross is adding a new unexpected twist, turning the tables on unsuspecting pranksters,” said Corie Henson, executive vice president and head of unscripted programming for TBS, TNT and truTV. “People already know Blake Griffin dominates on the court. What they may not know is that he is also wickedly funny, mischievous, and he is as serious about his play off the court as on.”