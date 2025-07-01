Blake Lively Subpoenas Perez Hilton, Candace Owens in Justin Baldoni Legal Battle

Blake Lively’s lawyers have issued subpoenas to Perez Hilton, Candace Owens and YouTuber Andy Signore in the ongoing effort to prove Justin Baldoni mounted a smear campaign against her.

First reported by TMZ, Lively’s legal team extended a notice of the subpoenas to the content creators as she aims to prove her “It Ends With Us” director and co-star of alleged sexual harassment and retaliation. The actor alleges that Baldoni plotted a smear campaign surrounding the release of the 2024 film to drag her image.

Hilton has had a long career as a celebrity blogger and has spent much of the last six months discussing the trial – often with a slant toward Baldoni. It is also worth noting that he was previously represented in legal matters by Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman.

“Given the fact that I have not received any subpoena yet, I appreciate Blake’s team leaking this to TMZ to alert me to it,” Owens – a far-right commentator who has extensively covered the ongoing dust up – told People. “And, of course, I have not the slightest idea what I am being subpoenaed for as I knew none of these parties when their respective lawsuits were filed. But stay tuned, and I’ll let audiences know on my podcast.”

Signore covers a number of celebrity trials on his YouTube account Popcorned Planet. The creator has had a strong focus on the Lively and Baldoni updates since the beginning back in December 2024. When Baldoni’s defamation case was dismissed in early June, it was Signore who ran an exclusive comment from Freedman detailing why they not amending the lawsuit.

Judge Lewis J. Liman dismissed the suit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds and the New York Times for defamation saying the paper accurately reported the details of the star’s complaint against her co-star and director. The judge declared that the details in the article, which included texts and emails, correctly corresponded with Lively’s telling of the alleged events in her civil rights complaint that was filed against Baldoni and his production company Wayfarer.

“Today’s opinion is a total victory and a complete vindication for Blake Lively, along with those that Justin Baldoni and the Wayfarer Parties dragged into their retaliatory lawsuit, including Ryan Reynolds, Leslie Sloane and The New York Times,” Lively’s lawyers said in a reported statement at the time. “As we have said from day one, this ‘$400 million’ lawsuit was a sham, and the Court saw right through it. We look forward to the next round, which is seeking attorneys’ fees, treble damages and punitive damages against Baldoni, Sarowitz, Nathan, and the other Wayfarer Parties who perpetrated this abusive litigation.”