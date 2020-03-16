According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are 3,487 cases of coronavirus in the United States, with 68 total deaths. Globally, there are 168,019 cases with 6,610 deaths, according to the World Health Organization.
As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.
Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson announced they both tested positive for coronavirus in Australia while filming their Elvis Presley biopic. The couple isolated themselves and are keeping their spirits up, sharing their experience on Instagram.
Former Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko posted on Instagram Sunday that she was self-quarantining after testing positive for coronavirus. She appeared in "Quantum of Solace" opposite Daniel Craig in 2008 and in the sci-fi movie "Oblivion."
Idris Elba posted a video on Twitter Monday saying that he tested positive for coronavirus. The British actor said he is asymptomatic and encourages people to stay pragmatic.
Lucian Grainge, longtime chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group, tested positive for coronavirus and has been hospitalized at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.
Kristofer Hivju posted on Instagram Monday that he tested positive for the virus. The "Game of Thrones" alum is set to star on season 2 of Netflix's "The Witcher."
