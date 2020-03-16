Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are donating $1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada amid the spreading coronavirus, Lively said on Instagram on Monday.

“Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families,” she wrote. “If you can give, these orgs need our help.”

At the end of her post, Lively made a quick joke about her husband — something that both often do with one another on social media.

“Now can someone please tell Ryan that ‘emotional distancing’ from his mother in law is not a thing. Nothing can save him,” she wrote.

Reynolds also posted to his Instagram, putting up a joke phone number for pal and nemesis Hugh Jackman.

Feeding America is a network of food banks that fights to end world hunger globally. Food Banks Canada also fights to prevent hunger.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are 3,487 cases of coronavirus in the United States, with 68 total deaths. Globally, there are 168,019 cases with 6,610 deaths, according to the World Health Organization.

See the couple’s posts below.