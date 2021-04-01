Fox has canceled the animated comedy “Bless the Harts” after two seasons. Its final episode will air sometime in May.

Created by Emily Spivey (“The Last Man on Earth,” “Parks and Recreation,” “Saturday Night Live”), the animated comedy centered on a Southern family “that is always broke, and forever struggling to make ends meet.”

It features a voice cast that includes Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell, Ike Barinholtz and Kumail Nanjiani.

Spivey executive produces alongside Phil Lord (“The Last Man on Earth,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “The LEGO Movie”), Christopher Miller (“The Last Man on Earth,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “The LEGO Movie”), Wiig, Seth Cohen (“The Last Man on Earth,” “Drunk History”) and Andy Bobrow. Spivey and Bobrow serve together as showrunners.

The comedy is a co-production of Fox Entertainment and 20th Century Fox Television. Animation is produced by Titmouse.

Going forward on the animated side, Fox will premiere “Housebroken” from Clea Duvall and Jennifer Crittenden, which stars Lisa Kudrow as an anthropomorphic therapy dog, Honey. It also stars Nat Faxon, Will Forte, Sharon Horgan, Jason Mantzoukas, Tony Hale, Duvall and Sam Richardson. “Housebroken” debuts May 31.

“Duncanville” also returns for its second season on May 23. Fox recently ordered an untitled series from Dan Harmon that will debut sometime next year as well.