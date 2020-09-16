Go Pro Today

Betty Thinks She’s Going to ‘Be With Jesus’ in Sneak Peek of ‘Bless the Harts’ Season 2 (Exclusive Video)

Watch the first five minutes of cast’s “Crappy Death Day” virtual table read ahead of its launch on YouTube Thursday

| September 16, 2020 @ 1:20 PM Last Updated: September 16, 2020 @ 2:50 PM

Death is coming to “Bless the Harts” this fall — at least Betty really, really thinks it is. In TheWrap’s exclusive sneak peek from the Fox animated series’ virtual table read of the Season 2 episode “Crappy Death Day,” Betty (Maya Rudolph) is absolutely convinced that she’s going to die on Jan. 12, which just so happens to be the day this episode takes place, because a psychic told her it is when she would croak.

Of course, Betty takes this as the opportunity to be even more melodramatic than she already is around her daughter Jenny (Kristen Wiig), her granddaughter Violet (Jillian Bell), and Jenny’s boyfriend Wayne (Ike Barinholtz), because now she’s about to go “be with Jesus.”

“Bless the Harts” cast members Wiig, Rudolph, Barinholtz and Bell were joined in the table read, the first five minutes of which you can view via the video above, by guest stars Ken Jeong, David Herman and Jeremy Rowley, and series creators and executive producers Emily Spivey, Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)

Readers will be able to watch the full table read Thursday at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET on Fox’s Animation Domination YouTube channel.

The “Crappy Death Day” table read was taped in May as part of Fox’s #AtHomeWith initiative, which the network launched during the pandemic to benefit Feeding America.  The virtual event with the “Bless the Harts” cast was originally supposed to go live on Fox’s Animation Domination YouTube page June 1, but was then held until closer to the Season 2 premiere.

Because the event was no longer part of the #AtHomeWith initiative, “Bless the Harts” producers decided to use the Season 2 read to benefit the NAACP rather than Feeding America, as that was their non-profit of choice for a virtual Comic-Con charity auction as well.

“Bless the Harts” Season 2 premieres Sunday, Sept. 27 at 8:30/7:30c on Fox.

Related Content