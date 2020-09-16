Betty Thinks She’s Going to ‘Be With Jesus’ in Sneak Peek of ‘Bless the Harts’ Season 2 (Exclusive Video)
Watch the first five minutes of cast’s “Crappy Death Day” virtual table read ahead of its launch on YouTube Thursday
Jennifer Maas | September 16, 2020 @ 1:20 PM
Last Updated: September 16, 2020 @ 2:50 PM
Death is coming to “Bless the Harts” this fall — at least Betty really, really thinks it is. In TheWrap’s exclusive sneak peek from the Fox animated series’ virtual table read of the Season 2 episode “Crappy Death Day,” Betty (Maya Rudolph) is absolutely convinced that she’s going to die on Jan. 12, which just so happens to be the day this episode takes place, because a psychic told her it is when she would croak.
Of course, Betty takes this as the opportunity to be even more melodramatic than she already is around her daughter Jenny (Kristen Wiig), her granddaughter Violet (Jillian Bell), and Jenny’s boyfriend Wayne (Ike Barinholtz), because now she’s about to go “be with Jesus.”
“Bless the Harts” cast members Wiig, Rudolph, Barinholtz and Bell were joined in the table read, the first five minutes of which you can view via the video above, by guest stars Ken Jeong, David Herman and Jeremy Rowley, and series creators and executive producers Emily Spivey, Phil Lord and Chris Miller.
The “Crappy Death Day” table read was taped in May as part of Fox’s #AtHomeWith initiative, which the network launched during the pandemic to benefit Feeding America. The virtual event with the “Bless the Harts” cast was originally supposed to go live on Fox’s Animation Domination YouTube page June 1, but was then held until closer to the Season 2 premiere.
Because the event was no longer part of the #AtHomeWith initiative, “Bless the Harts” producers decided to use the Season 2 read to benefit the NAACP rather than Feeding America, as that was their non-profit of choice for a virtual Comic-Con charity auction as well.
“Bless the Harts” Season 2 premieres Sunday, Sept. 27 at 8:30/7:30c on Fox.
Fall will be here before we know it and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.
For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.
