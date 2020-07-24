Blindspot - Season 5

Ratings: ‘Blindspot’ Series Finale Settles for Show’s Smallest-Ever Audience

by and | July 24, 2020 @ 8:43 AM

Univision makes it two nights in a row atop the key demo

“Blindspot” came to an end Thursday with a finale episode that drew the show’s smallest-ever audience, according to Nielsen.

Two weeks ago, the NBC drama hit its previous all-time low in total viewers, when an average of 1.8 million tuned in for its penultimate episode. Last night, “Blindspot” managed just 1.7 million viewers in its farewell hour.

Univision was first in ratings with a 0.5 rating/3 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and fourth in total viewers with an average of 1.6 million, according to preliminary numbers. The Spanish-language network aired a trio of telenovelas in primetime.

CBS and ABC tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.4/3. CBS was first in viewers with 3.1 million and ABC was second with 2.3 million.

Both networks aired repeats.

NBC, Fox and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. NBC was third in viewers with 2.1 million, Fox was fifth with 1.4 million and Telemundo was sixth with 948,000.

For NBC, between reruns, the “Blindspot” series finale at 9 p.m. had a 0.3 rating and a 2 share.

For Fox, the season finale of “Celebrity Watch Party” at 8 p.m. had a 0.3/2 and 1.4 million viewers. A repeat followed.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 396,000. “Killer Camp” at 8 p.m. got a 0.1/1 and 430,000 viewers. A rerun followed.

Jennifer Maas

Jennifer Maas

TV Reporter • [email protected] • @jmaas421

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • [email protected] • Twitter: @tonymaglio

