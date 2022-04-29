‘Bling Empire’ Season 2 Trailer: Kim Struts Her Stuff, Kane Calls Kevin a ‘Man Whore’ (Video)

“Bling Empire,” Netflix’s reality series about extremely affluent East Asian and East Asian-Americans in Los Angeles, returns with eight new episodes full of champagne, sports cars and drama on May 13, the trailer for which dropped Friday.

In the Season 2 trailer released on Friday, Kevin and Kim get cozy, which ticks off Kane, who calls his BFF a “man whore.”

Kim admits, “I’m going to have to get over the fact he’s dated all these girls.”

And what’s this about Jessey having a secret family?

Earlier this month, Netflix announced that international TV personality Dorothy Wang and “Rich Kids of Beverly Hills” alum Mimi Morris will be part of Season 2.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Los Angeles’s beloved uber-rich Asians are back with even more luxury, glamor and crazy. This season, a romance between Kevin and Kim percolates, Cherie and Jessey’s relationship is questioned, and as Kane and Kevin’s best bud friendship is tested, Beverly Hills’ rivaling queens, Christine and Anna, put a new twist on the art of social warfare. But through it all, the one thing these friends hold dearest to their hearts is their love for each other…and of course, impeccable style.”

The show is from Jeff Jenkins Productions.