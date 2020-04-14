“Bloodshot” director David S. F. Wilson is teaming up again with Sony Pictures and is tapped to direct the sci-fi thriller “Influx” at the studio, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Sony acquired the rights to Daniel Suarez’s 2014 sci-fi novel “Influx” earlier this year, and Wilson will direct the film based on an adaptation of the book by Zak Olkewicz. Escape Artists is producing.

“Influx” won the Prometheus Award for Best Novel in 2014 and imagines a world in which the futuristic possibilities that were predicted to arrive in decades have actually already been discovered and invented but have merely been hidden and reserved for just a select few. The book follows a particle physicist who discovers a device that can reflect gravity, only for his lab and his research to be shut down by a shadowy organization that wants to hide his discovery from the public at large. He’s then imprisoned along with other brilliant minds who have made similar discoveries and is forced to team up with them in order to escape.

“Bloodshot,” Sony’s superhero film starring Vin Diesel, was Wilson’s debut film after years of working as a visual effects artist and cinematic director for Blur Studio. “Bloodshot” was released in theaters in March just weeks before movie theaters began shutting down due to the coronavirus. The film grossed $28.4 million worldwide on a $45 million budget and has since been released early on demand.

