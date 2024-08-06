Bloomberg Reporter Fired for Russian Prisoner Swap Story Defends Herself: ‘Reporters Don’t Have Final Say’

Bloomberg News senior White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs subtly called out editorial leadership after she was dismissed for allegedly breaking an embargo on the news of the recent Russian prisoner swap, saying “I worked hand in hand with my editors.”

John Micklethwait, Bloomberg’s editor-in-chief, said the outlet would be disciplining staffers involved in what was considered a “clear violation of the editorial standards,” according to an internal memo on Monday. The outlet is under intense scrutiny after allegedly breaking an embargo on the news of the U.S.-Russia prisoner swap, which included the release of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and other Americans.

After being fired over the incident, Jacobs took to social media, posting that “As a journalist, the idea that I would jeopardize the safety of a fellow reporter is deeply upsetting on a level that’s difficult to describe.”

“In reporting the story about Evan’s release, I worked hand-in-hand with my editors to adhere to editorial standards and guidelines,” Jacobs continued, highlighting that editorial staff was fully aware of the news.

Jacobs added, “At no time did I do anything that was knowingly inconsistent with the administration’s embargo or that would put anyone involved at risk.”

The now ex-Bloomberg journalist noted that “Reporters don’t have the final say over when a story is published or with what headline,” and this “could happen to any reporter tasked with reporting the news.”

“This is why checks and balances exist within the editorial process,” Jacobs said.

On Monday, Micklethwait said a full investigation took place by Bloomberg’s Standards editor, “to ensure that failures like this don’t happen again.”

Micklethwait also conceded that The Wall Street Journal, for whom Evan Gershkovich was working when he was arrested in Russia and charged with espionage, should have had first position on the story.

“I apologized immediately on Thursday to [WSJ Editor-in-Chief] Emma Tucker; given the Wall Street Journal’s tireless efforts on their reporter’s behalf, this was clearly their story to lead the way on.”

“We take accuracy very seriously. But we also have a responsibility to do the right thing,” he continued. “In this case, we didn’t.”