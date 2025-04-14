Blue Origin’s all-female flight crew has continued to create conversations, but when the ladies officially launched to space on Monday, so did a wave of jokes and gags that were aimed at the divisive journey funded by Jeff Bezos.

“Gayle King is all of us on a Monday,” one social media user wrote on an X post that was coupled with a clip of the journalist walking over to ring Blue Origin’s silver bell.

King boarded the spacecraft alongside Katy Perry, filmmaker Kerianne Flynn, bioastronautics research scientist and civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, journalist (and Bezos’ fiancée) Lauren Sánchez and former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe.

Gayle king is all of us on a Monday pic.twitter.com/maTK3FmbJM — omar ♌️ (@DarkSkinPrue) April 14, 2025

Another X social media user pointed out that Perry missed the opportunity to perform her hit song “E.T.” during the trip — while others teased the pop star for building up so much hype around the first-of-its-kind event only to be in space for a handful of minutes.

Others, still, were critical of the trip altogether, saying that it sets “a terrible precedent” for celebrity luxury travel to space “as if it’s a Disney park ride.” And one critic took issue with Bezos’ involvement and Sánchez’s participation.

“This is as silly as that forced girl power moment in the middle of the battle in ‘Avengers Endgame,’” they wrote. “A billionaire sending his wife into space with some rich female celebrities just for space is safe. PR is dumb.”

The six-member flight took off on Monday, and it’s the first all-female spaceflight crew since 1963, according to Blue Origin. The expedition featured Bezos’ ship called New Shepard.

Check out some of the most hilarious and standout reactions to the trip below:

katy perry didn’t sing E.T in space…… pic.twitter.com/6P8nSPPVxw — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) April 14, 2025

obsessed with oprah giving us another solid gold reaction clip and she’s not even the one on the rocket #blueorigin pic.twitter.com/BLl6JE0NKI — tiger b (@tiger_brooke) April 14, 2025

low key bet they all felt like a plastic bag drifting through the wind in that thing#BlueOriginpic.twitter.com/PVIfKGwzei — T (@teewatterss) April 14, 2025

No offense, but they're passengers, not crew and it's a flight, not a mission. They have zero controls over the ship, just sit there, then float for a few minutes, then return. The whole thing is like 15 minutes. It's publicity, at best. https://t.co/fRni1xG5ub — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) April 13, 2025

katy perry landing in the blue origin capsule like pic.twitter.com/3sus3BD3D0 — 🏋️‍♀️🦛 (@himbopottomus) April 14, 2025

The inside of the spaceship https://t.co/9SE7cUIo3X pic.twitter.com/eZBPIXpXhT — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) April 14, 2025

i fear the blue origin not actually blowing up is going to set a terrible precedent of celebrities spending millions to go into space for 10 minutes as if it’s a disney park ride pic.twitter.com/LEge8ocKOW — immaterial🫧 (@ungodlyandroid) April 14, 2025

I’m sorry but this is as silly as that forced girl power moment in the middle of the battle in Avengers Endgame – A billionaire sending his wife into space with some rich female celebrities just for space is safe PR is dumb pic.twitter.com/xJkb9KU6G0 — Andy Signore (@andysignore) April 14, 2025

Jeff bezos planting face in front baddies, lol



Well done @blueorigin pic.twitter.com/4ZvQyE1QWh — Tapiwa (@tapiwa_kyle) April 14, 2025

TLDR Blue Origin:



Created By men



Designed by men



Ran by men



Katy Perry – “connected to that strong divine feminine”



LMAOOOOhttps://t.co/gjnOMsZuLQ — Champloo (@Champloo_MM) April 14, 2025

I’ve long said space is none of my damn business and the Blue Origin stunt has only solidified my resolve. — Saeed Jones (@theferocity.bsky.social) 2025-04-14T17:36:24.499Z

katy perry and gayle king in space pic.twitter.com/UvYL3H6fpr — nostalgia (@whyrev) April 14, 2025

the aliens seeing Katy Perry in space pic.twitter.com/IXAHesn2pE — Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) April 13, 2025

katy perry in space pic.twitter.com/ldTNO5CoFs — mazzy (@mazzypopstar) April 14, 2025