Blue Origin’s all-female flight crew has continued to create conversations, but when the ladies officially launched to space on Monday, so did a wave of jokes and gags that were aimed at the divisive journey funded by Jeff Bezos.
“Gayle King is all of us on a Monday,” one social media user wrote on an X post that was coupled with a clip of the journalist walking over to ring Blue Origin’s silver bell.
King boarded the spacecraft alongside Katy Perry, filmmaker Kerianne Flynn, bioastronautics research scientist and civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, journalist (and Bezos’ fiancée) Lauren Sánchez and former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe.
Another X social media user pointed out that Perry missed the opportunity to perform her hit song “E.T.” during the trip — while others teased the pop star for building up so much hype around the first-of-its-kind event only to be in space for a handful of minutes.
Others, still, were critical of the trip altogether, saying that it sets “a terrible precedent” for celebrity luxury travel to space “as if it’s a Disney park ride.” And one critic took issue with Bezos’ involvement and Sánchez’s participation.
“This is as silly as that forced girl power moment in the middle of the battle in ‘Avengers Endgame,’” they wrote. “A billionaire sending his wife into space with some rich female celebrities just for space is safe. PR is dumb.”
The six-member flight took off on Monday, and it’s the first all-female spaceflight crew since 1963, according to Blue Origin. The expedition featured Bezos’ ship called New Shepard.
Check out some of the most hilarious and standout reactions to the trip below:
katy perry and gayle king in space pic.twitter.com/UvYL3H6fpr— nostalgia (@whyrev) April 14, 2025
the aliens seeing Katy Perry in space pic.twitter.com/IXAHesn2pE— Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) April 13, 2025
katy perry in space pic.twitter.com/ldTNO5CoFs— mazzy (@mazzypopstar) April 14, 2025
Space experts and experienced astronauts Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian speaking at Katy Perry's rocket launch pic.twitter.com/9GU7kDHHDm— Jack Wetherill (@JackWetherill) April 14, 2025