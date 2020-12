After a fierce bidding war, Blumhouse will team up with The New York Times to produce a project about Azam Ahmed’s gripping story that centers on Miriam Rodriguez, the Mexican mother who tracked down the crew that abducted and murdered her daughter, Karen, in 2014.

Miriam Rodriguez helped imprison 10 members of the local cartel in the Northern town of San Fernando. She was shot and killed in front of her home on Mother’s Day, 2017.

More to come…