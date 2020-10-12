Go Pro Today

'Bly Manor' Fans Just Realized Little Girl Who Voices Flora Also Does 'Peppa Pig,' and They're Freaking Out

Amelie Bea Smith stars in both the children's cartoon and the creepy Netflix series

October 12, 2020
Amelia Bea Smith, Peppa Pig

Netflix, Hasbro

Does “perfectly splendid” sound familiar to you?

Fans of Netflix’s “The Haunting of Bly Manor” just realized that Amelie Bea Smith, the nine-year-old actress who voices Flora on the bone-chilling series, also lends her voice to another pop-culture-craze — “Peppa Pig.”

Unlike “Bly Manor,” this one is specifically meant for children to watch, and it definitely doesn’t involve any faceless ladies who steal children and live at the bottom of lakes.

Though “Peppa Pig” has been on the air longer than Smith has been alive, (the show began in 2004, Smith was born in 2011) the British child actress took over the gig earlier this year. Previous voices of Peppa have been done by Harley Bird, Cecily Bloom, and original actress Lily Snowden-Fine. According to IMDb, Smith has completed 13 episodes so far this year.

The follow-up to last year’s popular “Haunting of Hill House” series, “Bly Manor” brought back several of the same cast members, including Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Victoria Pedretti, Carla Gugino, Kate Siegel, and Henrey Thomas. But it also cast several new characters, including Rahul Kohli, T’Nia Miller, and child-actors Smith and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, the latter of whom plays Flora’s brother, Miles.

Both children frequently interact with ghosts on the show, giving them a rather “creepy” effect, according to some fans on Twitter — the same fans who were absolutely stunned to find out about Smith’s other job voicing the British animated pig.

Read some Twitter reactions below.

