‘Bly Manor’ Fans Just Realized Little Girl Who Voices Flora Also Does ‘Peppa Pig,’ and They’re Freaking Out

Does “perfectly splendid” sound familiar to you?

Fans of Netflix’s “The Haunting of Bly Manor” just realized that Amelie Bea Smith, the nine-year-old actress who voices Flora on the bone-chilling series, also lends her voice to another pop-culture-craze — “Peppa Pig.”

Unlike “Bly Manor,” this one is specifically meant for children to watch, and it definitely doesn’t involve any faceless ladies who steal children and live at the bottom of lakes.

Though “Peppa Pig” has been on the air longer than Smith has been alive, (the show began in 2004, Smith was born in 2011) the British child actress took over the gig earlier this year. Previous voices of Peppa have been done by Harley Bird, Cecily Bloom, and original actress Lily Snowden-Fine. According to IMDb, Smith has completed 13 episodes so far this year.

The follow-up to last year’s popular “Haunting of Hill House” series, “Bly Manor” brought back several of the same cast members, including Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Victoria Pedretti, Carla Gugino, Kate Siegel, and Henrey Thomas. But it also cast several new characters, including Rahul Kohli, T’Nia Miller, and child-actors Smith and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, the latter of whom plays Flora’s brother, Miles.

Both children frequently interact with ghosts on the show, giving them a rather “creepy” effect, according to some fans on Twitter — the same fans who were absolutely stunned to find out about Smith’s other job voicing the British animated pig.

Read some Twitter reactions below.

NAH?!?!?!?!? THE CREEPY LASS FROM BLY MANOR VOICES PEPPA PIG pic.twitter.com/73vZeQcrlO — sam⁷ (@Iwtaehyung) October 12, 2020

Me: Why does Flora's voice in Bly Manor seem so eerily familiar? Me: OH MY GOD SHE'S PEPPA PIG — Andy @ 🏡😔 (@andythelemon_) October 11, 2020

I don’t think any of us are talking enough about the fact that the creepy girl in Bly Manor also plays Peppa Pig pic.twitter.com/ENQM62PJ04 — Mrs Phil Perry (@MrsPhilPerry) October 12, 2020

APPARENTLY FLORA FROM THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR IS THE VOICE ACTRESS FOR PEPPA PIG??? I CAN’T UNHEAR THIS ANYMORE pic.twitter.com/sitHb4Cw45 — stalli c (@chescagonz) October 11, 2020

oh my god the little girl in Haunting of Bly Manor is PEPPA PIG i can’t process this information pic.twitter.com/dcVEijgKPl — cole (@coleeneal) October 10, 2020

The perfectly splendid feeling when you find out Flora from Haunting of Bly Manor also does the voice of Peppa Pig: pic.twitter.com/gFNzanOh8U — Alex Zalben (@azalben) October 12, 2020