Bob Broder, Chuck Lorre Productions Chief and Broder Kurland Agency Co-Founder, Dies at 85

Bob Broder, Chuck Lorre productions chief and co-founder of Border Kurland Agency, died Tuesday after a battle with cancer. He was 85.

The Broder family shared the news of his death on Wednesday. They shared that the longtime talent agent died on the Jewish New Year and was surrounded by family.

Broder, whose Hollywood career spanned over 40 years, co-founded the Broder Kurland Agency in 1978, where he began representing notable industry artists and creatives, including his longtime client and friend Chuck Lorre, longtime TV director James Burrows, as well as “Modern Family” co-creator Christopher Lloyd. ICM acquired Broder Kurland Agency in 2006.

“Bob’s deep understanding of the business and strong client loyalty made him an indispensable asset in handling intricate negotiations, including the management buyout that resulted in the formation of ICM Partners as an agent-owned company,” his family wrote. “He also used his post to guide the next generation, using his institutional knowledge to mentor to emerging and established professionals in the industry such as assistants, coordinators, colleagues and top agents.”

In addition to his hefty client list, he also had a hand in packaging several hit TV series, including “Cheers,” “The X-Files,” “Two and a Half Men,” “Frasier” and more. After leaving ICM, Broder signed on to lead Lorre’s production company, Chuck Lorre Productions. He oversaw the company’s creative wing, helping write, produce and develop hit comedy series like “The Big Bang Theory” and “Young Sheldon.”

Outside of the industry, Broder was a dedicated philanthropist who served on the board for The Center for Early Education, The Saban Free Clinic and more.

“In Jewish tradition, passing away on Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, holds deep spiritual meaning,” the Broder family continued. “It is believed that a person who dies on this holy day is viewed as a tzaddik, a person of exceptional righteousness. Bob accepted his cancer diagnosis with grace and dignity, as he did with everything. He also loved playing poker, hosting cigar Fridays in his garden with his buddies, and doting on his Golden Retrievers … He will be so dearly missed.”

Broder is survived by his wife, Cindy, his daughter, Julie, son Greg, as well as his cherished extended family.

