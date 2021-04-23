Bob Costas Returns to HBO With Interview Series ‘Back on the Record’

Bob Costas is back on HBO with a new interview series for the biggest names in sports, entertainment and pop culture called “Back on the Record With Bob Costas.”

HBO will air four episodes of Costas’ interview series each year, and it will premiere later this spring on HBO and be available for streaming on HBO Max.

Each episode of the series will feature extended conversations with everyone in the sports landscape, including former superstars to commissioners and other news makers, and it will also feature round table chats and commentaries from Costas himself.

Costas will remain with MLB Network, which he joined in 2009, to handle play-by-play duties and taped programming specials. He also serves as a contributor to CNN focusing on the intersection between news and sports.

“On the Record With Bob Costas” previously ran on HBO for four, 12-week seasons between 2001-2004. The show was revamped as “Costas Now” between 2005-2009, and in his time with HBO he won seven Sports Emmys of 28 Emmys throughout his career. He’s the only broadcaster to receive one in news, sports and entertainment.

“Bob has long been one of the most talented and versatile broadcasters in the world of sports and entertainment, and we are thrilled for his return to HBO,” Nina Rosenstein, executive vice president of programming at HBO, said in a statement.

“HBO is synonymous with the highest quality of television programming,” Costas said. “And their sports programming has always been both innovative and thoughtful. For those reasons and more, I am very pleased to again be part of HBO.”

“Back on the Record With Bob Costas” is executive produced by Jonathan Crystal, Ross Greenburg and Howard Bryant.