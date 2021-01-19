Bob Iger’s Disney Pay More Than Halved in 2020

Bob Iger’s Disney pay dropped by more than half in 2020, when he and current CEO Bob Chapek both went without bonuses amid the coronavirus pandemic. Iger also forewent his salary for a time, Chapek took a 50% pay reduction.

Don’t feel too badly for Iger — he still made more than $20 million. (About $21 million, to be more exact.) In 2019, however, Iger hauled in $47.5 million.

Chapek tallied $14.2 million in 2020. We do not have 2019 data for the new head honcho.

Also Read: Bob Iger to Forgo Disney Salary During Coronavirus Shutdown, CEO Bob Chapek Takes 50% Pay Cut

Iger ended up making just under $1.6 million in salary for fiscal 2020, down from the $3 million earned in 2019. His reported stock awards declined from more than $10 million in 2019 to less than $7 million in 2020. Iger’s options awards figure was fairly flat year to year at approximately $9.6 million.

The huge change came under the heading non-equity incentive plan compensation, which essentially means monetary bonus. In 2019, Iger hauled in $21.75 million dollars there. It was a goose egg in 2020. There really weren’t any other material changes for Iger, but he made another $1.8 million under the pension/deferred compensation heading, and $1.2 million in catch-all category “All Other Compensation.”

Chapek drew $1.8 million in salary, had $6.1 million in stock awards, $3.4 million in options and the same big, fat zero in the non-equity bonus column. He tacked on $2.7 million via a change in pension/deferred compensation and about $140,000 under what is essentially an “other” column.

More to come…