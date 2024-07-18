Bob Newhart Remembered by Hollywood as the ‘Kindest Most Hilarious Man’

Judd Apatow, Damon Lindelof and Jamie Lee Curtis were among the many Hollywood figures mourning the death of comedy icon Bob Newhart on Thursday, celebrating his memory as “the kindest most hilarious man.”

The “Bob Newhart Show” Emmy winner died Thursday at age 94.

The legendary comedian, known for his iconic deadpan humor on classic sitcoms “The Bob Newhart Show” and “Newhart,” passed after “a series of short illnesses,” his long time publicist Jerry Digney said in a statement to media. Digney called Newhart’s death “end of an era in comedy.”

Director Jude Apatow, who codirected a documentary about Newhart’s friendship with Don Rickles, “Bob and Don: A Love Story,” in 2023, shared a message about Newhart on X (formerly Twitter): “Bob Newhart was the kindest most hilarious man. He asked me to make a documentary about his friendship with Don Rickles. I was so lucky to get to spend that time with my hero. His brilliant comedy and gentle spirit made everyone he encountered so happy.”

Screenwriter Damon Lindelof, known for the hit show “Lost” and “Watchmen,” shared his experience working with Newhart on the set of “SNL.”

“I had the opportunity to appear in a skit … alongside the inspiration for that warning, Bob Newhart, who iconically stuck the landing in one of the greatest finales in Television history. Mr. Newhart was humble, hilarious and not at all ashamed to admit that he had never seen LOST, but “there must be something to it because it drives people bananas.” I have traveled the halls of Hollywood for three decades now, but I have rarely been in the presence of a true legend. Thank you, Bob. If it was all a dream, I’m just so grateful you were in it.”

Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis posted a short and sweet message about the comedian on Instagram.

“They will be laughing wherever people go when they leave us. God, he was funny! Bob Newhart. You will be missed!” she said.

Paul Feig, director of “Bridesmaids,” also shared a message on X: “And we lose another comedy legend. I had the honor of doing a guest role on Newhart & got to spend the week listening to the great Bob Newhart making us all laugh. A brilliant standup & comedic actor, he was truly one of a kind. His legacy will live on.”

Actor Wil Wheaton worked with Newhart on “The Big Bang Theory,” he posted a tribute detailing some of the moments they shared together on Facebook, writing in part:

“When I worked on ‘Big Bang Theory,’ each episode involved a few days of rehearsal before we did camera blocking and the actual taping in front of the audience. Most actors go to our dressing rooms during breaks to relax, learn lines, grab a nap, and so on. But when I worked there, if I wasn’t in a scene, I’d stay on the stage and watch the other actors work. It was like getting to sit in on an advanced acting class, without ever having to stand up in front of the other students. I learned so much from that, I am a more fully equipped performer than I would otherwise be, certainly when it comes to comedy. When I had the extraordinary privilege of working in the same episodes as Bob Newhart, I stayed on the stage the whole time, just to watch him work. I mean, how could I not? He made it all look so easy, and holy s–t he was so funny, even more than you think. One day, he and I ended up sitting next to each other during a break in production. In the industry, we call it ‘taking a five’ or ‘a quick 10’ or something like that. Just a little break for everyone to catch their breaths. A couple of the writers were there, I think, and maybe one or two other actors. And we all sat there, while Bob Newhart told stories about his life and career. It was amazing. This legend, just talking to us like it was no big deal, sharing these incredible experiences with us. I knew then that I would never forget it, that I would cherish that experience for the rest of my life.”

Journey Gunderson, executive director of the National Comedy Center, shared a few words on the companies official X account:

“Bob Newhart’s groundbreaking work in standup and television – and his beloved deadpan delivery – have left an indelible mark on the art form of comedy and will be treasured by comedy fans for generations to come. We are proud to celebrate and preserve his extraordinary work at National Comedy Center”

Bill Prady, cocreator of “The Big Bang Theory,” also worked with Newhart on the sitcom. He shared a sweet selfie of the two, along with a short message:

“Hard to explain how important Bob Newhart was to every comedian and comedy writer who came after him. Working with him ever so briefly was one of the greatest joys and honors of my life.”

TV reporter Lesley Goldberg posted a photo of her with Newhart from when they met on “The Big Bang Theory” set, on X.

“RIP the incredible Bob Newhart, a true king among men and one of the nicest people I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know since he guest starred on ‘Big Bang Theory.’ This was the day he taped the Star Wars episode, truly a fun day.”

Former “SNL” writer and senator Al Franken posted his tribute on X:

“Bob Newhart was a giant, a genius and a great guy. I’ll always remember when he hosted ‘SNL’ and did a stellar show. He was, as you might expect, a joy to work with. May his memory be a blessing.”