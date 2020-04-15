Bob Odenkirk Signs First-Look Deal With Sony Pictures Television

“Better Call Saul” actor Bob Odenkirk has signed a first-look deal with Sony Pictures Television, the studio behind the “Breaking Bad” prequel series.

In addition to the producing deal, the actor has also launched his own production company, Cal-Gold Pictures, whose mission is to develop compelling stories with dynamic characters and social relevance.

“I started in this grand charade called showbizness as a writer, it’s my default mode, so whenever I’m not onscreen you will find me in “development hell”…it’s wonderful to finally have partners as good-natured and experienced as Sony and Ian to share hell with!” said Odenkirk.

Ian Friedman joins Cal-Gold as head of television, having previously served as vice president of talent and development at Comedy Central.

“I’m incredibly excited to work alongside Bob in this endeavor. I have been a massive fan of his for over 20 years. Having the opportunity to develop ideas together and bringing these concepts to fruition is a dream come true,” said Friedman.

“We are so thrilled to be partnering with Bob, Ian and Cal-Gold in creating ingenious and imaginative projects that have defined Bob’s illustrious career,” SPT president Jeff Frost said. “We know this team will take creativity to new heights and we are so honored to be on this journey with them.”