“Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk opened up about his son Nathan’s experience with the coronavirus on “Conan At Home” Monday.

It all began when his son came home from college, where he’d been staying with a sick roommate.

“I met him at the airport and I gave him a mask and he washed his hands,” Odenkirk said. “He woke up the next morning with a fever and he said his throat hurt ‘like it had cancer.'”

Make no mistake — Odenkirk stressed that the coronavirus isn’t like the regular flu.

“It’s much worse,” he said, confirming O’Brien’s question that the sickness is “debilitating” for “pretty much two weeks.”

“We’re just so used to the flu. I get it, 2-3 days that are hard, and then you get better. It’ just not that,” Odenkirk said. “2 weeks in, he’s still — I’m lookin’ at him and I’m like, ‘You’re good right?’ And he’s like, ‘No, I’m not good.'”

Odenkirk stars as Saul Goodman in AMC’s “Better Call Saul.” The “Breaking Bad” spinoff series, which exists in the same world as original protagonists Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, had it’s fifth season finale last night. The series is set to come to a close after it’s sixth and final season next year in 2021.