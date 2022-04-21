Bob Odenkirk Comedic Drama ‘Straight Man’ Gets Series Order at AMC

AMC has given a series order to the one-hour comedic drama, “Straight Man,” starring “Breaking Bad” alum and “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk.

Here’s the show’s logline: “Straight Man is a mid-life crisis tale set at Railton College, told in the first person by William Henry Devereaux, Jr. (Odenkirk), the unlikely chairman of the English department in a badly underfunded college in the Pennsylvania rust belt.”

“The saying goes ‘the third times a charm,’ but when it comes to Bob Odenkirk on AMC, the first and second times were about as charming, captivating and viscerally entertaining as it gets,” Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said in a statement. “As ‘Better Call Saul’ begins its epic sixth and final season, we could not be more excited by the prospect of keeping Bob at home on AMC and watching him breathe life into another nuanced, complicated and unforgettable character. The chance to collaborate once again with our partners at Sony Pictures Television and Mark Johnson’s Gran Via is even more icing on a very satisfying cake.”

The show will be produced by Sony Pictures’ Television TriStar TV and Gran Via.

The series is based on the novel of the same name by Richard Russo, adapted by Aaron Zelman and Paul Lieberstein. The pair will serve as co-showrunners.

Zelman, Lieberstein, Odenkirk, Peter Farrelly (who will direct) Mark Johnson, Richard Russo, Naomi Odenkirk and Marc Provissiero are executive producers.

“I am thrilled that AMC is embracing the unique scenario and characters in Paul and Aaron’s adaptation of ‘Straight Man,’” Odenkirk said in a statement. “I have loved the mix of comedy and drama in ‘Better Call Saul,’ and this is another story with a unique dynamic, and the kind of closely observed character writing and exploration that AMC has become the touchstone for. It’s going to be fun to play and watch!”

“We’re so excited to work with Bob. We don’t know another actor who can give you three different emotions on his face at the same time, in a reaction shot. We’re thrilled to swim in the depth of his range. And it’s a dream to be working with Mark Johnson, who literally has Jedi powers to make everyone think they came up with his idea. Oh, and did we mention the legendary Peter Farrelly? AMC Networks and Sony/Tristar have been uniquely supportive partners in sharing our vision for the show. Ever since Mad Men we’ve wanted a show on this network, where risk taking is par for the course. We’re honored to be bringing Richard Russo’s amazing novel to life here,” Zelman and Lieberstein said in a joint statement.

“We are thrilled to be on this next adventure with AMC, Bob Odenkirk and Mark Johnson,” Jeff Frost, president, SPT Studios and Jason Clodfelter, co-president, SPT Studios, said in a statement. “We have had such amazing success and such a remarkable partnership together and truly look forward to working with Aaron and Paul in bringing this captivating series to life.”