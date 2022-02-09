Bob Saget’s Family Reveals Cause of Death

Bob Saget’s family revealed the cause of the comedian and “Full House” star’s sudden and tragic death last month: Head trauma.

Here is the statement from Saget’s family, which was provided to the media:

“In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful. “Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us. “The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved. “As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.” The Saget Family

Saget died on Jan. 9 at age of 65, when he was found unresponsive in his Florida hotel room.

Since September, Saget had been on a nationwide stand-up tour that was scheduled to end in June. Early on the morning of his death, he tweeted a photo from the stage of a concert hall in Jacksonville, Florida, where he performed the night before. He thanked the audience, writing in part, “I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this s—.”

