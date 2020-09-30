Bob Woodward Says Trump ‘Is Assassinating the Presidency’ After Debate Meltdown (Video)

Veteran journalist Bob Woodward expressed “embarrassment” over President Donald Trump’s performance during Tuesday’s debate with Democratic challenger Joe Biden. “I don’t want to overstate this, but he is assassinating the presidency,” Woodward said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Woodward, who just published the best-selling book “Rage” based in part on 18 recorded interviews with Trump, expressed dismay at Trump’s hectoring interruptions and repetition of unsubstantiated claims throughout the debate — which has been widely derided for its lack of presidential decorum.

“I spent a lot of time talking to him … this year and he will give out words, but there’s nothing behind it, and that was revealed last night,” Woodward said. “Embarrassment, sadness and people who are going to have to unwind some of this and make sense of our democracy in the coming four months before the next president takes office — and it might be Trump.”

Woodward also expressed concerns about Trump’s recent statements questioning the integrity of the voting process and suggesting that he might not accept polling results in November.

“Big mess on our hands — always the big question is, Are the big institutions up to it?” Woodward said. “I have to vote doubt on that. I don’t know whether we have a process or leadership out there that can gather the remnants that are on the floor that Trump has shredded, just absolutely shredded and ignored, and put it back together.”

Watch the segment below.

"I don't want to overstate this, but he is assassinating the presidency." –@realBobWoodward pic.twitter.com/ZKGTUsjvn3 — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) September 30, 2020