The second season of Disney+’s “The Mandalorian” has featured numerous appearances that have made 2020 a little more bearable for “Star Wars” fans. Last Friday was no exception, when Temuera Morrison made his grand (re)apperance as the bounty hunter Boba Fett, who seemingly met his fate in “Return of the Jedi” some 40 years ago.

The appearance of the galaxy’s most famous bounty hunter (sorry Mando) — teased a few times during the series’ short run so far — comes as the character was last seen being devoured by the Sarlacc, a giant desert-dwelling monster after falling into a pit during Luke Skywalker’s rescue of Han Solo and Princess Leia in the opening moments of “Return of the Jedi.”

And if you’re wondering just how Boba Fett managed to survive, you’re not alone. Morrison is wondering the same thing. During an interview with the New York Times about his return to the franchise, Morrison was asked if he knew how his character survived, to which he replied, “Ah, no, I don’t.”

He continued: “There’s quite a bit of loose ends, and I’m not one of those guys that knows too much about the actual history. The fans of ‘Star Wars,’ they have better knowledge of, What’s happened? How can he still be alive? I thought he was stuck in this place? I can find out more on the internet.”

Don’t worry Morrison, that’s what we’re here for.

According to the “Legends” extended universe books (which were declared non-canon after Disney acquired LucasFilm, though “The Mandalorian” has borrowed quite a bit from that material), Boba Fett outsmarts the giant Sarlacc monster and uses his jetpack to cause an explosion. The Sarlacc is known to takes a thousand years to digest somebody, so he had time. “The Mandalorian” takes place five years after the events of “Return of the Jedi.”

Also, as we see multiple times in “The Mandalorian,” the Beskar armor that Boba Fett and Din Djarin (Pedro Pasacal) wear is extremely strong. Din Djarin himself was swallowed whole by a krayt dragon earlier in Season 2 and blasted his way out of its acidic insides.