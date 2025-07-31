Bobbi Althoff Ends Her ‘Really Good Podcast’: ‘Some Things Happen in Life for a Reason’ | Video

TikTok star Bobbi Althoff on Thursday said she is really done hosting her podcast, “The Really Good Podcast.”

Althoff, who has racked up more than 30 million TikTok followers, thanks in large part to her comedic clips about being a mom, said she will miss doing the show and “the money this podcast brought me.” But she also said she expected she would have hosted the show, which she launched in April 2023, longer than she did.

“This podcast started off just with a girl with a dream to make more money,” Althoff said in her sign-off. “I didn’t know I’d fall off as quickly as I did. To be honest, I did think this was going to last a bit longer.”

The 28-year-old continued: “But nevertheless, it lasted a minute and I’m proud of the accomplishments I have. I’m pretty sad that it has to end like this, but it’s OK. Everything in life happens for a reason, or, mostly everything. Kind of not everything. Some things happen in life for a reason.”

Her final episode had about 4,500 views an hour after it was posted to YouTube on Thursday. Many of the comments were supportive and/or sad the show was going away. “You’ve been entertaining! Best of luck girlie” one comment read, while another said, “PLZ BOBBIII don’t make this the last,” complete with several sad face and broken heart emojis.

In her two-plus years hosting the podcast, Althoff interviewed a number of celebrities, including Shaquille O’Neal, Lil Yachty, Jessica Alba, and Drake. Her podcast with Drake, which featured the pair propped up in bed while they were side-by-side, was viewed more than 10 million times before being pulled from Althoff’s YouTube page.

“The Really Good Podcast” also went viral when she asked Nick Cannon to name all 12 of his children — and he failed to do so. You can watch her swan song episode, above.