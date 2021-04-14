Bobby Brown Blames Nick Gordon for Deaths of Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina

In an emotional new interview on “Red Table Talk,” Bobby Brown said he blames Nick Gordon for the deaths of his ex-wife Whitney Houston and their daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown.

About ten minutes into the interview, host Jada Pinkett Smith bluntly asked Brown if he believed there was foul play involved in his daughter’s 2015 death. After Brown said yes, Willow Smith asked if he thought Gordon, Bobbi Kristina’s ex-fiancé, had drugged her.

“Definitely,” Brown said. “He was the only one there with her in both situations, with my ex-wife and with my daughter, and they both died the same way.” Brown went on to talk about Gordon’s relationship with Bobbi Kristina, saying, “She unfortunately was stuck in an abusive relationship with a man — with a boy, I should say — that basically controlled her to the point where her life was taken.”

“Do you think that he provided Bobbi Kristina and Whitney with the drugs?” Adrienne Banfield-Norris asked.

“Yeah. I think this is my opinion of who I think this young man was,” Brown replied. “Being around my daughter and being around my ex-wife, I think Nick was more so a provider of, you know, party favors.”

Bobbi Kristina was found unresponsive in a bathtub in her Atlanta home in January 2015. The 22-year-old was in a medically induced coma for six months until she passed away that July. Her death followed her late mother, Houston’s, passing in February 2012. The iconic singer died at age 48 after being found submerged in a bathtub; her cause of death was later revealed to be a combination of heart disease, drowning and cocaine.

Brown — who also lost his 28-year-old son, Bobby Brown Jr., to drugs in November 2020 — added that he never got the chance to confront Gordon about the deaths of his ex-wife and daughter, since he was in rehab when Gordon died of a heroin overdose in January 2020.

“I had planned on, once I left rehab, to approach the young man just to find out how my daughter was in her last days,” Brown said. “But no, I never got a chance to find out from him or talk to him.”

See Brown’s interview on “Red Table Talk” on Facebook Watch here.