Bobby Brown Jr., the son of Bobby Brown and Kim Ward, has died, according to multiple media reports. He was 28.

Brown Jr. was the half-brother of Bobbi Kristina Brown. Brown Jr. appeared on Bravo reality show “Being Bobby Brown” when he was 13.

Foul play is not suspected in Brown Jr.’s death.

Brown and Ward were together before the “My Prerogative” singer was engaged to Whitney Houston.

Bobbi Kristina Brown died in 2015. She was 22. The daughter of Bobby Brown and Houston was found face down in a bathtub in her Georgia home. An autopsy revealed marijuana, alcohol, benzoylecgonine (a cocaine-related substance), benzodiazepines (medications used to treat anxiety), and morphine in her system.

Technically, Bobbi Kristina died of Lobar pneumonia, which was the result of brain damage due to oxygen loss from water immersion and “mixed drug intoxication,” according to the medical examiner’s report.

In a tragic coincidence, Whitney Houston was also found submerged and unresponsive in a bathtub on Feb. 11, 2012. She was pronounced dead shortly thereafter. Houston had multiple drugs in her system at the time of her death.

Bobbi Kristina’s ex-boyfriend, Nick Gordon, who was found “legally responsible” for Bobbi Kristina Brown’s death, died earlier this year. He was 30.

Drugs were also to blame for Gordon’s passing.

When reached for comment on this story, the LAPD pointed us to the L.A. County Coroner’s office. The L.A. County Coroner’s office did not immediately respond to our requests for confirmation of Brown Jr.’s passing.

A spokesperson for Bravo did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on Brown Jr.’s death.

Bobby Brown last posted on social media earlier this week. TheWrap attempted to reach Bobby Brown Jr.’s father via his reps, though we did not immediately receive a response.

Brown fathered five other children, in addition to Brown Jr. and Bobbi Kristina Brown.

TMZ first reported the news of Brown Jr.’s passing.