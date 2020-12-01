Bobby Kotick

Getty

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick Banged Up in Serious Bicycle Accident (Exclusive)

by | December 1, 2020 @ 12:32 PM

In a FaceTime interview with TheWrap, Kotick said he’s back to work

Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, was injured during a serious bicycle ride on Thanksgiving Day, TheWrap has learned.

Imagine Entertainment co-founder and producer Brian Grazer and CAA co-chairman Bryan Lourd were biking alongside Kotick when the injury occurred in Manhattan Beach, California.

Become a member to read more.
Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman, is the founder, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap. She is an award-winning journalist and best-selling author, and was a Hollywood correspondent for The New York Times.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron Signs First-Look TV Deal With HBO and HBO Max
AMANDA KLOOTS ELAINE WELTEROTH

‘The Talk’ Names Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth as New Co-Hosts
The Voice - Season 19

‘The Voice’ Contestant Disqualified for Violating COVID-19 Protocols

Join Julie Taymor, Carol Kaplan and Bonnie Comley for Webinar on Stage to Screen Opportunities in COVID (Livestream)
Anna Kendrick Toni Collette Stowaway

Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette Survival Sci-Fi Film ‘Stowaway’ Ships to Netflix
Rudy Giuliani Donald Trump

Rudy Giuliani Denies He Asked Trump for a Pardon: ‘NYT Lies Again’
Melissa McCarthy Ben Falcone

Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone Set Workplace Comedy ‘God’s Favorite Idiot’ at Netflix
Dodger Stadium

Verizon to Give Fios TV Customers Refunds for Lost Sports During COVID Shutdown
The Mauritanian Jodie Foster

Jodie Foster Defends Accused 9/11 Terrorist in ‘The Mauritanian’ Trailer (Video)

Showrunners of ‘Russian Doll,’ ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ and ‘Self Made’ Join Power Women Summit 2020
'The View': Sara Haines Rips Sean Hannity for Suggesting Trump Pardon Himself (Video)

‘The View': Sara Haines Rips Sean Hannity for Suggesting Trump Pardon Himself (Video)