Bobby Sherman, Pop Singer and Teen Idol TV Star of the 1960s, Dies at 81

Bobby Sherman, the blue-eyed, chestnut-haired pop singer, TV actor and teen idol of the 1960s, has died, his wife shared Tuesday on Instagram. He was 81.

“It is with the heaviest heart that I share the passing of my beloved husband, Bobby Sherman,” wrote Brigette Poublon Sherman. “Bobby left this world holding my hand — just as he held up our life with love, courage and unwavering grace through all 29 beautiful years of marriage … That’s who Bobby was — brave, gentle and full of light.”

Sherman scored Top 10 pop hits in the 1960s like “Julie, Do Ya Love Me,” “Easy Come, Easy Go” and “Little Woman,” and played a popular character on “Here Come the Brides,” which ran for two seasons spanning 1968 to 1970. Developed by Aaron Spelling, the show’s 52 episodes were loosely based on the play “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.”

Sherman played Jeremy Bolt, the youngest of three brothers, known for his charm and musical talent.

Known for his boyish charm, he sold millions of records and was a fixture on music charts and television variety shows.

“To those who truly knew him, Bobby was something much more,” Poublon Sherman wrote. “He was a man of service. He traded sold-out concerts and magazine covers for the back of an ambulance, becoming an EMT and a trainer with the LAPD. He saved lives. He showed us what real heroism looks like — quiet, selfless, and deeply human.”

Bobby Sherman performing, 1970s (Credit: Getty Images)

His role on “Here Come the Brides” was the beginning of a prolific TV career that capitalized on his singing talent and wholesome image. From 1971 to 1972, he starred in the CBS “Partridge Family” spinoff and sitcom “Getting Together” as an aspiring songwriter who collaborates with his friend Lionel Poindexter (Wes Stern).

Sherman also appeared in several episodes of the popular medical drama “Emergency!,” playing paramedic Tom Sanderson, a reflection of his real-life interest in emergency medical services. He also made several guest appearances on shows like “The Monkees,” “American Bandstand” and “Shindig.”

In addition to his EMT service, Sherman also trained to be a reserve police officer in Los Angeles and spent decades training first responders.

Besides Poublon Sherman, he is survived by his two sons, Tyler and Christopher, whom he had with former wife Patti Carnel, and six grandchildren.