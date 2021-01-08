Dave Creek, ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Lead Character Designer, Dies Following Skydiving Accident

Dave Creek, the lead character designer for Fox’s “Bob’ Burgers,” died Thursday, succumbing to injuries he sustained in a skydiving accident last week.

Creek’s death was first reported by CartoonBrew.com and then confirmed by his colleagues on the Fox animated series.

“If you love Bob’s Burgers, you loved Dave Creek,” “Bob’s Burgers” writer Wendy Molyneux tweeted Thursday. “He was an adventurous funny outgoing amazing artist and one of the most incredible, interesting people I ever met. I often thought that Dave really knew how to live, and I wish he got to live some more. Rest In Peace, buddy.”

Also Read: '9-1-1'/'Lone Star' Crossover to Air in February on Fox - Find Out Who Is Heading to Austin (Exclusive)

“Bob’s Burgers” supervising director Bernard Derriman tweeted: “We lost a great artist and a great friend at Bobs today – our lead character designer Dave Creek. Here’s one of his many designs, Lady Tinsel, and one of his incredible tree houses.”

“100% devastated to lose wonderful, sweet, super-talented Dave Creek today. Sending all of my love to you. Fly free and I hope to see you again someday, on the other side,” Brooke Keesling, head of animation talent development at “Bob’s Burgers” animation house Bento Box, wrote in an Instagram post. “Update: Dave had a skydiving accident on Sunday, and passed away this morning after putting up a good fight for his life. I didn’t mean to be vague by not posting how he passed originally.”

Representatives for Fox broadcast network and “Bob’s Burgers” studio 20th Television did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on Creek’s death, or his age at the time of his death, Friday

Also Read: Here Are the Premiere Dates for Broadcast TV's New and Returning Winter Shows (Updating)

Creek was a graduate of Calarts and taught a film workshop in the school’s character animation department. Aside from “Bob’s Burgers,” which he had worked on since its 2011 debut, his other animation credits included “Central Park,” “Happiness Is a Warm Blanket, Charlie Brown” and “Brickleberry.”

Outside of his animation career, Creek’s interest included skydiving and building miniature treehouses for bonsai trees.

See Creek’s colleagues and friends messages about his passing below.

If you love Bob’s Burgers, you loved Dave Creek. He was an adventurous funny outgoing amazing artist and one of the most incredible, interesting people I ever met. I often thought that Dave really knew how to live, and I wish he got to live some more. Rest In Peace, buddy. 💔 https://t.co/PMf1jKT0Zc — Wendy Molyneux (@WendyMolyneux) January 8, 2021