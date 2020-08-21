Former ‘Bold and the Beautiful’ Actress Courtney Hope Switches Over to ‘Young and the Restless’
It’s possible she could continue playing her “B&B” character Sally Spectra
Courtney Hope, an actress who played Sally Spectra on “The Bold and the Beautiful” for three years, has migrated over to fellow CBS soap “The Young and the Restless” just weeks after departing her previous job.
Hope posted a photo of herself to her 118,000 Instagram followers Thursday sporting a matching “Young and the Restless” hat and t-shirt combo along with a Crimson Lights mug, writing, “This seems like a good fit.”
Reps for “The Young and the Restless” confirmed her move Friday but did not share which character Hope will be playing. There has been some speculation that she could keep her previous role as Spectra from “Bold and the Beautiful,” as the shows have been known to share characters.
She announced her departure from “Bold and the Beautiful” on Aug. 3.
“An abrupt ending to a monumental journey. The last three years have been amazing, and though I do not know what the future holds this chapter of Sally has sadly come to an end,” she wrote in an Instagram post.
“I love my @boldandbeautifulcbs cast and crew and will miss everyone dearly, but await the day we may all play again. Some things are out of our control, and I thank the fans for your support through it all! Until then, I revel in new beginnings and everything the future has in store. Love you all, Sally spectra out.”
“Young and the Restless” began airing new episodes on Aug. 10, making it the final daytime soap on broadcast television to resume after the production shutdown in March, following “The Bold and the Beautiful,” ABC’s “General Hospital” and NBC’s “Days of Our Lives.”
