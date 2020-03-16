Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko Says She Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Olga Kurylenko said in an Instagram post Sunday that she has tested positive for coronavirus and is in quarantine after having been sick for a full week.

The “Quantum of Solace” and “Oblivion” actress Kurylenko says she’s currently ill with fever and fatigue.

“Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus,” the former Bond Girl said. “I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!”

According to The Sun, Kurylenko also said in a separate post that she is eating garlic to help her immune system and taking medication to lower her temperature.

Kurylenko is a Ukrainian-born actress who obtained French citizenship but has also lived in London. It’s unclear from her Instragram where she’s currently quarantined.

She joins Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson as Hollywood stars who have contracted the virus. So far, over 173,000 cases have been reported worldwide, with 6,687 deaths confirmed.

Kurylenko more recently has starred in Terry Gilliam’s “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote” and “Johnny English Strikes Again.” Via her IMDB, she was meant to be in pre-production on two thrillers, “Jane Millen” and “Gateway 6.”

See Kurylenko’s Instagram post below: