Bonnaroo Music Festival Postponed to September Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

“Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will be rescheduled to take place September 24-27, 2020 out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff and our community,” the festival said in a statement.
“All current tickets and onsite accommodations (camping, tent rentals, RV, etc.) will be honored for the new weekend. Fans with off-site accommodations and shuttles purchased through the festival will be contacted directly with updates.
Rest assured, we will share updates as quickly as possible via email, our website, and on our social accounts.”
Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)
As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.
Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson announced they both tested positive for coronavirus in Australia while filming their Elvis Presley biopic. The couple isolated themselves and are keeping their spirits up, sharing their experience on Instagram.
Former Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko posted on Instagram Sunday that she was self-quarantining after testing positive for coronavirus. She appeared in "Quantum of Solace" opposite Daniel Craig in 2008 and in the sci-fi movie "Oblivion."
Idris Elba posted a video on Twitter Monday saying that he tested positive for coronavirus. The British actor said he is asymptomatic and encourages people to stay pragmatic.
Lucian Grainge, longtime chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group, tested positive for coronavirus and has been hospitalized at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.
Kristofer Hivju posted on Instagram Monday that he tested positive for the virus. The "Game of Thrones" alum is set to star on season 2 of Netflix's "The Witcher."
Rachel Matthews, the voice of Honeymaren in "Frozen II" and an actress known for "Looking for Alaksa" and "Happy Death Day 2 You," said in a series of posts on her Instagram story (via Page Six) that she tested positive for coronavirus. Matthews described her symptoms over the course of a week in her posts and added that she found tests for the virus "INSANELY hard to come by."
Kevin Durant, a two-time NBA Finals MVP and currently a player for the Brooklyn Nets, was one of four players who tested positive for the coronavirus, according to The Athletic. "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this," he told The Athletic.
