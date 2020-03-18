Bonnaroo Music Festival Postponed to September Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The 2020 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, in Manchester, Tenn., has been postponed amid coronavirus concerns, the festival announced Wednesday.

Originally scheduled to take place June 11-14 at Great Stage Park, the fest has been moved to the weekend of September 24-27.

Artists on Bonnaroo’s 2020 lineup included Tame Impala, Tool, Lizzo, Vampire Weekend, Lana Del Rey, the 1975, Run the Jewels and Brittany Howard.

“Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will be rescheduled to take place September 24-27, 2020 out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff and our community,” the festival said in a statement.

“All current tickets and onsite accommodations (camping, tent rentals, RV, etc.) will be honored for the new weekend. Fans with off-site accommodations and shuttles purchased through the festival will be contacted directly with updates.

Rest assured, we will share updates as quickly as possible via email, our website, and on our social accounts.”

The move comes a week after Coachella Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach were postponed to October due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

