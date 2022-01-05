‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Crashes Onto This Week’s List of In-Demand New Shows

Demand for Disney+’s ”Star Wars“ spinoff grows 61% prior to release of second episode

Disney+’s new “Star Wars” spinoff “ The Book of Boba Fett ” made its entry into the top 10 ranking in its first week with 25.7 times the average series demand.

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the top new TV shows of the past week across broadcast, cable and streaming that have premiered in the past 100 days.

The series, starring Temuera Morrison as the fan-favorite bounty hunter, released its first episode on December 29, following which it saw a 61% increase in demand, even before the second episode drops on January 5. If this surge in demand is any indicator of what is to come, we expect to see “The Book of Boba Fett” at the top of the charts very soon.

Another new entry on the charts is Netflix’s Korean-language sci-fi saga “The Silent Sea,” which boasted an incredible 380% increase in demand just a few days after its December 24 release. Netflix has been increasingly banking on foreign language content, and after hits like “Squid Game,” it’s not hard to see why.

Parrot Analytics, Weekly In-demand Breakout Series, Dec 25 – Dec 31

Another interesting fact to note is how Netflix seems to be capitalizing on talent from successful series and leveraging their audience demand for other shows. Two central characters in “The Silent Sea” have also starred in “Squid Game” in equally pivotal roles, and Netflix’s next project — the South Korean remake of “Money Heist” — will star Park Hae-Soo, who played the main character in “Squid Game.” This is a clever way to utilize talent that have established strong audience demand in order to draw eyes to new projects.

For the sixth straight week, Amazon Prime’s “The Wheel of Time” continues to be the at the top of the week’s breakout new shows with 43.4 times the average series demand. The fantasy series, based on Robert Jordan’s epic novel saga, managed to hold its own this week despite a 5% decrease in demand. Now that the series has wrapped up its season finale, it will be interesting to see which series takes over the top spot in the coming weeks.

Demand for Showtime’s Dexter: New Blood is still going strong, with the show climbing up to the fourth spot this week. The series had 28.4 times the average series demand this week, a 2% increase in demand. We expect to see a bigger increase in audience demand for the series as it wraps up on January 9.