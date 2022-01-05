the-book-of-boba-fett-temuera-morrison-ming-na-wen-image

Lucasfilm/Disney+

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Crashes Onto This Week’s List of In-Demand New Shows

by | January 5, 2022 @ 3:01 PM

Demand for Disney+’s ”Star Wars“ spinoff grows 61% prior to release of second episode

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the top new TV shows of the past week across broadcast, cable and streaming that have premiered in the past 100 days.

Disney+’s new “Star Wars” spinoff “The Book of Boba Fett” made its entry into the top 10 ranking in its first week with 25.7 times the average series demand.

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the leading global audience demand measurement company. With the world’s largest audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 2B daily expressions of demand for content and talent in over 100 languages from 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global audience demand across all platforms, as well as drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, and increase subscriber growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

