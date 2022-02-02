the-book-of-boba-fett-episode-2-image-2

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Continues Reign as the Most In-Demand New Series

by | February 2, 2022 @ 1:46 PM

Netflix’s ”Arcane“ sneaks up a few spots to reach the Top 5

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the top new TV shows of the past week across broadcast, cable and streaming that have premiered in the past 100 days.

Disney+’s “The Book of Boba Fettremained the most in-demand new series for the fourth straight week. In fact, demand for the “Star Wars” series increased by about 3% from last week as the show approaches its finale on February 9.

