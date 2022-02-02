Netflix’s ”Arcane“ sneaks up a few spots to reach the Top 5

Disney+’s “The Book of Boba Fett ” remained the most in-demand new series for the fourth straight week. In fact, demand for the “Star Wars” series increased by about 3% from last week as the show approaches its finale on February 9.

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the top new TV shows of the past week across broadcast, cable and streaming that have premiered in the past 100 days.

Following a rapid increase in demand, HBO Max’s “Peacemaker” seems to have leveled off at around 32 times the average series demand two weeks into its season. Its demand was effectively unchanged from last week.

If finished just behind Showtime’s “Yellowjackets,” which finished again at No. 2 on the list.

One of the new series growing the most in demand this week was Paramount+’s “Star Trek: Prodigy.” Demand for the animated show rose by 4.5% this week following the release of part one of its two-part finale on January 27. While the show is growing in demand heading into its finale next week, it seems to have lost some of momentum. The show returned in January after a break that started in November. It has not reached the same level of interest that it saw before the break, indicating that audiences may have moved on during the month-and-a-half hiatus.

Three shows appearing to be losing momentum following their finales. “Yellowjackets,” “Dexter: New Blood” and “Mayor of Kingstown” all saw their demand slip by more than 10% this week. Demand for HBO Max’s “Station Eleven” fell by 9.5% after its January 13 finale.

Just missing out on the top 10 this week was HBO’s new period drama “The Gilded Age.” It was the 11th most in-demand breakout series for the week with 15.1 times the average series demand. With so many series in the top ten having now wrapped up, “The Gilded Age” looks poised to move up the ranking.