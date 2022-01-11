the-book-of-boba-fett-temura-morrison-image

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Seizes Top Spot as Most In-Demand New Show

by | January 11, 2022 @ 11:45 AM

”Ghosts“ returns to the list following its mid-season hiatus

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the top new TV shows of the past week across broadcast, cable and streaming that have premiered in the past 100 days.

For the first week of 2022, “The Book of Boba Fett” leads the pack. After premiering December 29 on Disney+, the show had 39.5 times the demand of the average series in the U.S. for the week ending January 7, vaulting it ahead of longtime chart-toppers “Hawkeye” and “The Wheel of Time.”

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the leading global audience demand measurement company. With the world’s largest audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 2B daily expressions of demand for content and talent in over 100 languages from 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global audience demand across all platforms, as well as drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, and increase subscriber growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

