‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Seizes Top Spot as Most In-Demand New Show

”Ghosts“ returns to the list following its mid-season hiatus

For the first week of 2022, “ The Book of Boba Fett ” leads the pack. After premiering December 29 on Disney+, the show had 39.5 times the demand of the average series in the U.S. for the week ending January 7, vaulting it ahead of longtime chart-toppers “Hawkeye” and “The Wheel of Time.”

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the top new TV shows of the past week across broadcast, cable and streaming that have premiered in the past 100 days.

Amazon Prime’s “The Wheel of Time” fell from the top rank to the third most in-demand new series this week. Demand fell by 20% week on week. While demand for Disney+’s Marvel series “Hawkeye” is also in decline, demand for that series only dropped by 11% this week.

“The Wheel of Tim”e had a more successful premiere in the U.S. compared to “Hawkeye,” with consistently higher demand throughout its first season. However, this week’s result indicates that demand for “Hawkeye” is holding up better post-finale. This is not unexpected as “Hawkeye” exists within the highly developed and interconnected Marvel Cinematic Universe and those linkages help it to stay at the top of audiences’ minds for longer.

Parrot Analytics, Weekly In-demand Breakout Series, Jan 1 – Jan 7

CBS’ new sitcom “Ghosts” has had a successful return from the dead (i.e., its mid-season hiatus). After nearly a month-long break, the show returned with its 11th episode on January 6. It ranked as the seventh most in-demand new series this week, with demand increasing by 12%, a good sign that the show hasn’t lost its momentum during the break.

The Adult Swim anime series “Blade Runner: Black Lotus,” has ranked just outside of the top 10 for several weeks since premiering on November 14. This week, the series (a co-production with Crunchyroll based on the “Blade Runner” film franchise) finally made the cut, with 14.7 times the average series demand.