Colbert Mocks Giuliani’s ‘Perfectly Innocent Explanation’ for Compromising ‘Borat’ Sequel Scene (Video)

Stephen Colbert isn’t buying Rudy Giuliani’s “perfectly innocent explanation” for his noteworthy scene in Sacha Baron Cohen’s soon-t0-be-released “Borat” sequel, in which the former NYC mayor and President Trump’s attorney seems to be caught with his hands down his pants in a hotel room with a young woman.

In the scene in question from “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” which quickly became a topic of discussion on social media Wednesday morning, Giuliani appears to have his hands down his pants as he’s lying down on a hotel-room bed after a fake interview with an actress in the film posing as a TV journalist.

“We see Giuliani reaching into his trousers and apparently touching his genitals while reclining on a bed in the presence of the actor playing Borat’s daughter,” Colbert said during Wednesday’s “Late Show.” “Jeffrey Toobin, it’s over already! Don’t worry, the teenage daughter was actually an actress who is 24. And you can still watch without having to see Rudy’s tooty because the scene is quickly interrupted by Borat (Baron Cohen) who runs in and says, ‘She’s 15! She’s too old for you!” Never a great sign when the moral authority in a situation comes from a guy who once handed a woman a bag of his own poop.”

Rudy Giuliani Says He Was 'Tucking in My Shirt' in 'Borat' Scene

Colbert says Giuliani has a “perfectly innocent explanation” for this, referencing the statement he tweeted Wednesday night: “The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar.”

(Representatives for Baron Cohen and Amazon Prime Video did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on Giuliani’s statement Wednesday.)

“OK, I would buy that — but I watched the footage,” Colbert said. “Why did you go into a bedroom at the suggestion of a young woman to have cocktails, to take off a mic? I take off a mic every night, never once have I reclined on a king size bed and then launched a fact-finding mission to my own groin.

The CBS late-night host says that “even before cocktails in the bedroom, Rudy acted like a real jerkoff.”

“During the interview with the daughter, Giuliani drinks scotch, coughs, fails to socially distance, and agrees, at least in theory, to eat a bat with his interviewer. Really? Rudy Giuliani eat a bat?” Colbert said, before questioning what that would “look like” and then throwing up an altered photo to show what Giuliani eating a bat might look like.

Giuliani’s scene became public as critics’ reviews of the film were released ahead of the film’s Friday launch on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch the video above.