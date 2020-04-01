Bored at Home? Let Seth Rogen Teach You How to Roll a Joint (Video)

Seth Rogen, like all of us, has a lot of time on his hands right now. But instead of pressuring himself to be productive, he’s got a much more… relaxing idea.

“Here’s how I roll a joint,” the “Pineapple Express” star, who recently live-tweeted his reaction to watching “Cats” for the first time while stoned, wrote in the caption of an Instagram video Wednesday.

“(The ‘S’ carved into my rolling tray is because that’s the tray I use for Sativa strains so my s–t don’t mix),” he added.

The video shows Rogen at his own personal rolling station, effortlessly rolling a not-too-shabby-looking joint and then licking it closed, as is customary. Don’t forget the filter!

The actor, producer, director and well-documented pottery enthusiast is known for his love of the green stuff. In fact, he once told “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert that there is a “100%” chance that he’s high in pretty much every movie he’s ever been in.

“I know you are not your characters, but you do enjoy the occasional marijuana cigarette, my understanding is,” Colbert asked Rogen in August when he was promoting his movie “Long Shot,” in which he co-starred opposite Charlize Theron.

“Yeah, I smoke weed all day, every day of my life,” Rogen said.

“Have you ever acted high?” Colbert asked.

“Oh, for the last 20 years exclusively,” Rogen said.

So there you have it. Learn how to roll a joint from one of the world’s most famous stoners in the video below.