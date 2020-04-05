Boris Johnson Hospitalized With ‘Persistent’ Coronavirus Symptoms

British Prime Minister’s spokesperson says Johnson will undergo further tests after testing positive for the virus 10 days ago

| April 5, 2020 @ 1:25 PM Last Updated: April 5, 2020 @ 2:00 PM
boris johnson

Getty Images

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to a hospital after showing “persistent symptoms” of the coronavirus, according to an official spokesperson.

A  statement from 10 Downing Street says that Johnson will undergo further tests as a “precautionary step” after first testing positive for the virus 10 days ago.

“The Prime Minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to follow the Government’s advice to stay home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

Johnson’s hospitalization comes just an hour after Queen Elizabeth II made a rare televised appearance to address the ongoing pandemic, asking the British public to show “self-discipline and resolve” in the face of the crisis.

“I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge,” she said. “And those who come after us will say that the Britons of this generation were as strong as any. That the attributes of self-discipline, of quiet good-humored resolve and of fellow-feeling still characterize this country.”

Johnson tested positive for the coronavirus on March 27, four days after issuing a nationwide lockdown in an effort to contain the virus. The prime minister had planned to avoid any lockdown policy to address the spreading virus in the hopes that the public would develop a “herd immunity” to the virus. However, he reversed course after a report from Imperial College London warned that not implementing social distancing precautions could lead to the deaths of millions of people.

To date, 4,800 deaths connected to COVID-19 have been reported in Great Britain with 48,000 confirmed cases. Worldwide, over 69,000 deaths have been reported with over 1.25 million confirmed cases.

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)

  • daniel dae kim idris elba prince charles coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar Getty Images
  • Placido Domingo Getty Images
  • Aaron Tveit Getty Images
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty Images
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty Images
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty Images
  • prince charles Getty Images
  • Jackson Browne Getty Images
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty Images
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Chris Cuomo Getty Images
  • Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe tested positive for COVID-19 Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Jim Edmonds Real Housewives Getty Images
  • Ali Wentworth Getty Images
  • Brian Stokes Mitchell Getty Images
  • Sara Bareilles Getty Images
  • Christopher Cross coronavirus Jessie Pearl/Wikimedia Commons
  • Pink Getty Images
  • Marianne Faithfull Getty Images
1 of 41

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Prince Charles have all come down with COVID-19

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE