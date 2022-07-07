Boris Johnson Drama Starring Kenneth Branagh Won’t Reshoot Following Prime Minister’s Resignation

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson may have resigned on Thursday in the hours after dozens of staffers quit, but that won’t change the ending of Sky Original series “This England,” TheWrap has learned.

The series, which stars Kenneth Branagh as the British leader (who is unrecognizable in the photo above), only covers the first wave of the pandemic. The series will trace the impact of COVID-19 on the nation during its first wave, and while the country and the PM was dealing with Brexit.

“This England” is co-written and directed by Michael Winterbottom.

Winterbottom’s Revolution Films and Richard Brown’s Passenger are the production studios behind the project.

The series will air on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW in the U.K. later this year.