Boris Johnson Leaves Hospital, Thanks Nurses Who Helped Him Recover From COVID-19

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was discharged from St. Thomas Hospital in London on Sunday after spending a week there being treated for worsening symptoms of COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus.

In a video message, Johnson thanked the medical team that cared for him, particularly two nurses who watched over him in intensive care “”when things could have gone either way” – Jenny from New Zealand and Luis from Portugal. Johnson had been admitted to the ICU on Monday and was moved back into the main ward on Thursday.

“That is how I also know that across this country, 24 hours a day, for every second of every hour, there are hundreds of thousands of NHS staff who are acting with the same care and thought and precision as Jenny and Luis,” he said.

“That is why we will defeat this coronavirus and defeat it together. We will win because our NHS is the beating heart of this country. It is the best of this country. It is unconquerable. It is powered by love.”

However, Johnson made no note of increased criticisms of the British government’s handling of the NHS during the pandemic, specifically its failure to get enough protective equipment to all NHS members as the U.K.’s daily mortality rate has now exceeded the worst days of other European countries like Italy and Spain with 980 people dying on Friday, not counting those in care homes.

In a statement, Johnson’s administration said that Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will continue to handle government affairs in Johnson’s place until he is fully recovered.

“The PM has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery at Chequers,” the statement said. “On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work. He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas’ for the brilliant care he has received. All of his thoughts are with those affected by this illness.”